Smiles that last a lifetime

Pam’s People Profile: Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
Stacey Easter never dreamed that a summer job right after high school graduation would result in a career that she’s loved for 22 years.
Betty Smith was placing students in summer employment. She felt Easter would be a “great fit” for her nephew’s business, Don Bess Studio. After working for Bess for two years, Easter was offered a full-time job working in the photography studio’s office.
Bess worked closely with Easter. He taught her many things and encouraged her to be successful. And he treated her like family every step of the way. Easter also worked closely with Bess’ mother, Donna, and his wife, Diann.
“They are two outstanding women who I always admired,” said Easter.
When the Besses decided to retire from their business in 2004, which had become Lifetouch, Easter was offered the position.
“This is a very tough business to be in, but I had great relationships already with our schools and I knew I could do a great job,” said Easter.
And most important, Bess believed in Easter.
So she took the leap and “dove in.” Although she realized later that she could have done some things differently, she said “those are the learning experiences that I’m thankful for and have grown from.”
Currently Easter is manager and sales professional for Lifetouch. She operates the Park Hills office, located on Main Street, with the assistance of Tracy Gammon.
“She is absolutely wonderful and has taken on most of our operations work and has done fantastic,” said Easter.
Easter mainly visits her schools and prospects any new schools and yearbook staffs who might be interested in joining the Lifetouch family.
“My job is very different as I don’t have a set schedule,” said Easter.
She travels a lot because her territory covers from Festus all the way to the Bootheel of Missouri. She plans her days accordingly and schedules meetings with her current schools and stops by prospects along the way.
“I make sure schools have what they need and that we are providing services to fulfill our contracts.”
Currently Easter, Gammon, and the staff of six photographers service 80 schools with fall and spring photos, sports photography, graduation, yearbooks, and dance pictures.
“Our office is doing very well because we have a strong team that supports it,” said Easter. “If it wasn’t for having such a great person overseeing our operations like Tracy, we certainly wouldn’t be able to excel the way we have been.”
Easter said their main office is located in Bridgeton, and they have been discussing with them how well their team is doing. They have been trying to make sure both offices are on the “same page when it comes to operations.” So Easter developed a plan of how to successfully operate a full season, and Bridgeton personnel are in the process of implementing some of those things.
Although the office lost some accounts shortly after Bess retired because he had some “very loyal customers to him, and him only,” most of the schools stayed with Lifetouch because they had already established a relationship with Easter. She said it’s been an interesting transition, and they plan to grow even bigger and have the opportunity to expand in the yearbook market. They have some very exciting things happening.
One change is that Easter has decided to expand their office’s services to join the secondary yearbooks market. This means they will offer high school yearbooks to schools in Southeast Missouri. She’s extremely excited about this, although the market is tough.
“I’m prepared to help my schools with many things, but most importantly, with value and quality.”
Shutterfly, a website that offers photo printing services and products, acquired Lifetouch last year.
“Having them on board with us gives Lifetouch a huge advantage over any publication company,” she said.
When Easter talks about her career, it’s difficult for her to contain her enthusiasm. She excitedly tells about the many products that are offered, the services that are available, and of course her commitment to her clients.
“Partnering with my schools, being able to add value any place I can, whether it be a school, an entire district, or the community as a whole,” she said, “shows that we are so much more than a photography company.
They capture memories that last a lifetime, and Easter said that is an amazing opportunity and she’s honored to be part of for so many in Southeast Missouri.
“Our job is unique,” she said. “We do something on a daily basis that brings happiness to so many individuals … parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends. Even the students love to see their portraits. To be given that trust in our communities is heartwarming.”
When Easter isn’t traveling or talking about photographs, she loves spending time with her family – her very large family. That includes her husband, Tony, son Hunter Prather, and stepdaughter Alexis Easter. But generally her family gatherings expand to include her brothers, sisters and their families.
Easter grew up in a big family. She and her three brothers and two sisters grew up poor, but her father worked hard to support them. They lived in a small house in Elvins for most of her childhood. The three sisters had to share a bed. Easter said that was tough, but those times made the sisters very close, and they didn’t really have another choice.
“We did everything together and took care of each other,” she said, “and even to this day, we take care of each other.”
Their oldest brother, Joey is and has always been the “fixer” of the family. If something breaks, they call him to fix it, whether it’s a vehicle, furnace or hot water heater. “He shows up without hesitation.”
Her sisters Michelle and Lawanna always step up to help cook or just do anything needed, no questions asked.
Their brother, Jason, loves hunting and fishing. “If you can get him away from that, he’ll be there.” But they typically see his wife and kids more than him.
Brother Dusty is a hard worker and helps whenever needed.
And of course having a passion for photography comes in handy for a large family. Easter takes care of anything photo-related, as well as planning and organizing the family trips.
The siblings are all close to those who married into the family, plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and more. They’ve also added a family to their close-knit circle: Aaron, Heather and Hattie Mosier.
Their regular family gatherings are usually planned for about 30 people. And they plan whole-family vacations and even have their own softball and volleyball teams. They have their own Relay For Life team, and various other things they do together. They go camping, shopping, and have big family dinners together.
“We are always up for a challenge,” said Easter. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we are not in communication with each other.”
She said those “awesome group chats” help with this.
The ladies of the family usually communicate daily using the Marco Polo app with video messages.
“We are just very active with each other,” she said, “and I can always expect someone to ask early Friday morning, ‘What are we doing tonight?’”
Easter said her basement is almost always full on Fridays or Saturdays with family.
“It’s one of the things my mom taught us, and we’ve grown to love it as well.”
Easter and her siblings lost their mom a few years ago to cancer very suddenly.
“We always get together and celebrate her birthday and the day she passed,” said Easter. “I hope it’s a tradition we carry on for the rest of our lives.”
Easter said the best compliment she has ever received is one she actually hears often: “I’m so jealous of how close your family is.”
And she said deep down she always thinks to herself, “Thanks, Mom!”
