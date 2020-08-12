Smith's Farm Tour stops in Madison County

As the tour continued, Smith and Francis talked to the Whiteners about PPP funding, unemployment concerns and broadband.

"Let me tell you about me and my neighbors," Karen said. "We pay almost $100 for Invisilink, off that tower, and it is slow and so unreliable that we pay an extra $100 a month for extra data on our AT&T because we live and die with internet. Then I also have to pay extra to be able to use my phone as a hotspot so we are up to $225 to $230 a month to have super awful internet."

Francis said, in 2018, he organized a town hall meeting in Fredericktown bringing in representatives from places such as AT&T and Black River Electric Cooperative. He said, after that, they have gone back to the state house and managed to get things moving.

"The government moves slow, but we've got $5 million the first year to start some research and the governor hired an executive director for broadband," Francis said. "We got $50 million in the budget. Let's hope we can keep and not have to give some of it back due to the shortfall. We filed a bill where electric cooperatives can now put fiber on the poles."

Francis said, due to some conflicts with some of the farmers, cooperatives were being sued for running fiber on the poles.