Josh Strait, PT II, has been selected Southeast Missouri Mental Health Center Employee of the Month for January.

Strait was recognized for showing initiative by creating new activities for clients.

Tami Wakefield, AOSA Supervisor, has been selected Employee of the Month for December.

Wakefield was recognized for showing leadership in the Switchboard Department by helping the department run smoothly.

