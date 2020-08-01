SMTS announces changes to routes

Southeast Missouri Transportation Service Inc., the regional, not-for-profit transportation service for Missouri’s rural southern counties, has announced changes to its St. Francois County service effective Monday. The Connect route will also be celebrating its first year for providing service.
Director of Operations Ginny Smith said Mineral Area Community Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center Inc. said she’s looking forward to seeing how the changes are implemented and received.
“I have put countless hours driving around timing routes, speaking with community partners and our drivers, in hopes of making the route even better,” she said. “Connect has continued to increase ridership monthly since starting. As more and more people learn and understand the service, I am confident the growth will continue.”
She said public investment has also helped SMTS’s progress in providing service to St. Francois County. (CPRC) has invested more than $10,000 in a bus shelter and safe turn-around location on Hillsboro Road.
“Community support is key in keeping this route going in the future,” Smith said. “(CPRC Owner and Executive Director) Vicky Winick showed tremendous community support by generously offering to construct a safe location for our vehicles to turn around at as well as building a secure shelter that will protect the riders from the weather on Hillsboro Road. Mineral Area CPRC is a wonderful asset to the community.”
CPRC is a non-profit program designed to help people with serious mental illness or co-occurring disorders while remaining in the community. Both CPRC locations will be included in the south route.
“This wonderful donation will allow Connect to further serve the riders of St. Francois County,” Smith said. She added that, as a way to say thank you to their St Francois County riders, Connect will operate with no fares from Monday until Aug. 31.
Smith said there are several route modifications on both the North and South route. Hours of operations will also see a change. The route will now operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. With a modified route, Saturday will operate with one bus and loop every hour and half. This service will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The North route will now service the community of Elvins, Eugene Field Apartments in Park Hills, A Friends Place in Bonne Terre, and St. Francois County Health Department.
“However, the biggest change will be seen in the streets that will be driven to get between stops,” Smith said. “This change allows the route to provide service for a bigger area allowing riders to schedule deviated and request stops.”
The South route will also see stop modifications, including Mineral Area CPRC and PSR Clubhouse, Deer Park Apartments, Harlem Estates, and Orchard View Apartments. The South bus will now exit U.S. 67 south by the Maple Street exit, allowing riders to deboard the bus at Rural King, Hobby Lobby, Menards, and the other businesses along the way to Walmart. There are modifications to the drop-off locations in the industrial park and around the courthouse downtown.
“Request and deviated stops will work in the same manner as before,” Smith said. “It is imperative that riders call these stops for the buses to accommodate.”
The South Route includes: MAC, Walmart, Whispering Pines Apartment, PSR Clubhouse, Mineral Area CPRC, Country Mart, Deer Park Apt/Harlem Est., Ben Nor Apartments, Birch Tree Apartments, New Era Bank/Courthouse, Parkland Health Center, Orchard View Apartments, VA Outpatient Clinic, Talent Force/Industrial Park.
North Route includes: MAC, Social Services Department, Park near Whistle Stop Café in Elvins, Country Mart Park Hills, St Francois County Health Dept., Eugene Field Apartments Park Hills, St Francois Height Apts Park Hills, Mo Job Center/EMAA Park Hills, Walmart Desloge, Save A Lot Bonne Terre, A Friends Place Bonne Terre, Bonne Terre City Hall.
The Saturday route will transport riders to: Walmart Farmington, Whispering Pines Farmington, PSR Clubhouse Farmington, Birch Tree Apartments Farmington, County Mart Park Hills, Eugene Field Apartments, Walmart Desloge, Save A lot Bonne Terre, Bonne Terre City Hall, and drive back to Walmart in Farmington.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.
