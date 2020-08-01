SMTS announces changes to routes

CPRC is a non-profit program designed to help people with serious mental illness or co-occurring disorders while remaining in the community. Both CPRC locations will be included in the south route.

“This wonderful donation will allow Connect to further serve the riders of St. Francois County,” Smith said. She added that, as a way to say thank you to their St Francois County riders, Connect will operate with no fares from Monday until Aug. 31.

Smith said there are several route modifications on both the North and South route. Hours of operations will also see a change. The route will now operate 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. With a modified route, Saturday will operate with one bus and loop every hour and half. This service will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The North route will now service the community of Elvins, Eugene Field Apartments in Park Hills, A Friends Place in Bonne Terre, and St. Francois County Health Department.

“However, the biggest change will be seen in the streets that will be driven to get between stops,” Smith said. “This change allows the route to provide service for a bigger area allowing riders to schedule deviated and request stops.”