SMTS offering two new routes

Southeast Missouri Transportation Service (SMTS), the regional public transportation network based in Fredericktown, has added new routes to St. Francois County. The center of county government, Farmington, will now be connected with Doe Run, Iron Mountain Lake, Leadwood and Bismarck, beginning Monday.

Ann Stevens, St. Francois County route supervisor at the Farmington office, said they’re still working out the kinks before they make their new stops.

“We’re so excited to be able to add Leadwood, Bismarck, Iron Mountain Lake and Doe Run,” she said. “So many people in those towns need help with transportation, I’m glad we’re able to offer it.”

Betty McIntyre, director of West County Community Hope Center which offers resources to underserved groups needing help, said she was thrilled to hear SMTS was branching out to her town.

“It starts Monday. So we really, really have to get organized and going with this. I'm more excited than anything,” McIntyre said. “I'm so thankful that (SMTS) remembered us. We were not forgotten.

“The big issue now becomes getting people to ride it, because they will eliminate it if people don't ride. So we need people riding it.”