SMTS to continue essential travel

Ward said they have been in touch with Federal Transit Administration, MoDOT's Transit Division, Community Transportation Association of America and Missouri Public Transportation Association, as well as have participated in two town hall-type meeting expressing the need for Rural Public Transit to be part of the stimulus package.

"We are very hopeful that all hours worked will not change, but have no guarantee of that right now," Ward said. "It will be our goal and objective to maintain business as usual, but only time will tell if this is possible."

Ward said SMTS is under contract with many service agencies and should those agencies decide to reduce or discontinue service during the height of this pandemic, they must comply.

"Becky Hunt from our local health department is absolutely one of the best in the state, as far as I'm concerned," Ward said. "She provided us with a two-page informational sheet that we could duplicate and place in the hands of all passengers utilizing our service. In addition she personally came to my office and discussed the best practices for sanitization and frequency of such on our vehicles."

Ward said Hunt has been very supportive and they have had similar experiences in the other 20 counties they provide services in.