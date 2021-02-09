SNAP benefits get temporary increase now through June

Last month, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food, and Nutrition Service (FNS) started a temporary Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Food Stamp benefit increase.
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, signed into law in December, included a 15% SNAP or Food Stamp benefit increase from January through June 2021 for all SNAP/Food Stamp households.
For the month of January, Missouri issued P-SNAP maximizing the SNAP benefit for every household based on its size. The numbers show the new maximum monthly SNAP amount that includes the 15% increase Missouri households received in January as a single payment or as two separate payments totaling that new amount.
“I am pleased Missourians can count on the 15 percent increase now through June,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director, Department of Social Services. “For many Missourians, every extra SNAP dollar is important and helps make a difference in meeting their family’s nutritional needs.”After eight people, add $176 for each additional person.
Last month, Aldi became Missouri’s newest retailer to accept EBT card to purchase groceries online. Online purchasing can help Missourians remain safe during COVID-19 and winter weather conditions.
The Family Support Division also reminds Missourians SNAP recertification interviews are suspended through June 2021; only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview. Missouri households that have an income above the maximum limit, or an able-bodied adult without a dependent who has any change in their circumstance need to report that information to the Family Support Division.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400. Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance (MWA) are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online https://dss.mo.gov/covid-19.