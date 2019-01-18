Try 1 month for 99¢
Chance of snow today, cold temps

While the Parkland may get little more than a dusting of snow today, with cold temperatures and gusty winds reaching up to 40 mph, could make conditions brutal and driving extremely hazardous. Cold weather will remain in the region through the coming week.

 File Photo

The Parkland is getting ready to have another bout of winter weather Saturday with a followup of very cold temperatures for the entirety of next week.

The National Weather Service (NWS), as of Friday afternoon, issued a Winter Weather Advisory that is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of accumulating snow will primarily cause travel difficulties. Roads may rapidly become slippery once the snow begins, so motorists should plan for a slower than normal trip.

According to the advisory, a total of 2-4 inches of snow is expected in the region, with locally higher amounts possible. While the snow totals might not be all that significant, what will matter are winds gusting as high as 40 mph. That could lead to power outages and the wind chills will be brutal.

That means motorists need to plan on slippery road conditions and patchy blowing snow that is likely to significantly reduce visibility. Be especially alert when approaching bridges, overpasses and curves.

Because of the colder temperatures, any snow that falls on Saturday may be around for a few days.

Here’s eight tips for driving in the snow:

Accelerate and decelerate slowly. Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. Remember: It takes longer to slow down on icy roads.

Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow-covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to 10 seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

Know your brakes. Whether you have antilock brakes or not, the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure on the brake pedal.

Don’t stop if you can avoid it. There’s a big difference in the amount of inertia it takes to start moving from a full stop versus how much it takes to get moving while still rolling. If you can slow down enough to keep rolling until a traffic light changes, do it.

Don’t power up hills. Applying extra gas on snow-covered roads just starts your wheels spinning. Try to get a little inertia going before you reach the hill and let that inertia carry you to the top. As you reach the crest of the hill, reduce your speed and proceed down hill as slowly as possible.

Don’t stop going up a hill. There’s nothing worse than trying to get moving up a hill on an icy road. Get some inertia going on a flat roadway before you take on the hill.

Stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. Don’t tempt fate: If you don’t have somewhere you have to be, watch the snow from indoors.

For the latest NWS forecast, advisories, watches and warnings, visit the Daily Journal website at www.dailyjournalonline.com.

Kevin R. Jenkins is the managing editor of the Farmington Press and can be reached at 573-756-8927 or kjenkins@farmingtonpressonline.com

