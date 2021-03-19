Soldier's letters make final journey home

With knowledge of what battalion he was in, Crocker tried asking if anyone knew him on a few Korean War forums. But she didn’t have any luck.

Then last month, she was watching a war documentary with her husband and thought of the letters again— Letters she had saved through a couple of moves.

“I've kept them with my yearbooks and all that because I knew they were important,” she said. “We read them and it was just sad to know that he had passed away and didn't get to come home to his daughter. So it was kind of important to me.”

Crocker decided to post the letters and Facebook to see if she could find any information on his family.

“It blew up really quick,” she added.

The post was shared hundreds of times.

Then the wife of the clergyman who officiated the funeral – Evangelist Bernell Weems of Church of Christ in Park Hills – found out about the post and contacted Garner and Bell’s sister in Oklahoma, who got in touch with Crocker.

On Feb. 20, the letters found their way home. Crocker met up with Garner to give her the letters.

For Crocker, it was closure.