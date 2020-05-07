Some churches resume services; others wait

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic is changing when, where and how we gather to worship. Are these changes long-term? Will they affect us for many years to come, long after the threat of COVID-19 has passed?

Area churches have been creative. From services at the drive-in to sitting in vehicles to enjoying church in the comfort of one’s home, local churches and their congregations have gathered in unique ways to worship.

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, typically a day when many families attend church with their mothers and grandmothers. So what will services look like this Sunday at churches in the Parkland?

Check this alphabetized list regarding some of the area churches.

And remember this virus might have created plenty of fear, it is also a time of grace and faith.

Seek the Lord and his strength, seek his face continually. – 1 Chronicles 16:11

Bismarck Assembly of God

Two services will be held Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to allow for social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available. The church has already been sanitized.

Calvary Church, Fredericktown