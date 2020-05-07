Some churches resume services; others wait

The coronavirus pandemic is changing when, where and how we gather to worship. Are these changes long-term? Will they affect us for many years to come, long after the threat of COVID-19 has passed?
Area churches have been creative. From services at the drive-in to sitting in vehicles to enjoying church in the comfort of one’s home, local churches and their congregations have gathered in unique ways to worship.
This Sunday is Mother’s Day, typically a day when many families attend church with their mothers and grandmothers. So what will services look like this Sunday at churches in the Parkland?
Check this alphabetized list regarding some of the area churches.
And remember this virus might have created plenty of fear, it is also a time of grace and faith.
Seek the Lord and his strength, seek his face continually. – 1 Chronicles 16:11
Bismarck Assembly of God
Two services will be held Sunday at 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to allow for social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available. The church has already been sanitized.
Calvary Church, Fredericktown
This Sunday’s services will be at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed with no missions breakfast or coffee shop. In addition, no Sunday school classes, nursery or children’s church will be held. Until further notice, pews will be marked and families must sit together. Only the two main restrooms outside the sanctuary and the two handicap-accessible restrooms in the Connect Center will be available. All areas will be cleaned between services. Services will also be available through Facebook Live and on the church’s YouTube channel. Anyone who has a fever or does not feel well is asked to not attend in-person worship services. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.
Copper Mines Free Will Baptist Church, Fredericktown
Sunday’s service will be at 10:30 a.m. outdoor worship service at the pavilion. For the remainder of the month, outdoor services will be held at the pavilion and in the grass. Please bring your own lawn chairs. Please sit six feet apart from individuals who do not live in your household. The pavilion will be marked with lines to assist with this. Also, please greet each other with a smile instead of shaking hands or hugging.
Farmington Presbyterian Church
Online services will be held Sunday at 10 a.m. Congregation members will then be asked if they feel comfortable to return to in-person worship the following week. Facebook Live streaming of church services will be offered indefinitely, even after in-person worship resumes.
Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church, Park Hills
A family service takes place at 10 a.m. without children’s church, nursery or Sunday school. Facebook Live streaming, as well as overflow in the student center, will be available. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing with six feet between attendees. Every other pew has been marked off. No offering plate will be passed and drink stations will be unavailable. No communion will take place. There will be limited access to restrooms.
First Assembly of God, De Soto
This Sunday’s service begins at 10:30 a.m. The congregation is urged to wear a mask and will be asked to social distance. If too many people attend the 10:30 service, an additional service will be held to maintain social distancing.
First Baptist Church, Desloge
Online services will be held May 10 and 17. Church leadership members will meet May 18 to consider shifting to in-person services.
First Baptist Church, Fredericktown
The church is opening its doors this Sunday at 10:45 a.m. with social distancing guidelines observed. The congregation is asked to not shake hands and to stay six feet apart. Pews are sectioned off with areas for families of more than three and then smaller groups of people. The Sunday morning service begins at 10:45. Those who are elderly, have underlying health conditions or are not yet comfortable with getting out are welcome to watch the online service.
First Free Will Baptist Church, Park Hills
Sunday morning worship begins at 10:30. Families will be together in the auditorium with an integrated time for children. Attendees will be asked to sit in every other pew and to follow social distancing guidelines. The service will also be streamed online.
First United Methodist Church, Park Hills
This Sunday’s service will be broadcast via Facebook Live and the church’s YouTube channel. The building itself is still closed. A small crew including pianist Sharron Archer, organist Bob Gerig, music leader Ryan Hassell, and the tech crew members John Christeson, Adam Brewer and Angie Hassell will assist with Pastor Eddie Bone. The church has experienced great success with more than 10,000 views of their online church services. The church’s doors will remain closed until June when reopening the church will be re-evaluated.
Irondale Assembly of God, Washington County
Sunday’s service begins at 10:45 a.m. with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with social distancing inside the sanctuary. The church has been sanitized. Pastor J.C. Moore will be preaching and the Hartley family will lead praise and worship.
Leadington Free Will Baptist Church
The church will be open this Sunday for the 10:45 a.m. service only at this time. The congregation is hoping to be back to semi-regular services the following Sunday. Some modifications are in place now: children will go straight to children’s church instead of going to the sanctuary and someone will be posted at the doors to open them and welcome attendees. No handshaking will take place. The collection plate will not be passed around but instead located on the altar.
Lively Stone Tabernacle, Desloge
Although online services will continue, the church will open this Sunday. Morning worship will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday school classes will be postponed until further notice. An RN will be taking attendees’ temperatures and inquiring about any symptoms before people enter the building. Disinfecting will occur after each service and event. Seating will follow social distancing guidelines. Calls and messages for prayer requests are being accepted and will be shared with the congregation.
Memorial United Methodist Church, Farmington
The church will continue to alternate between drive-in and online services during May. This Sunday’s service will be an online service. The service is pre-recorded and released on Facebook Saturday at 8 p.m. The pastor is Ron Beaton.
Mineral Area Fellowship, Park Hills
The church will continue its Facebook Live streaming until the state of emergency ends June 15. If no spikes occur, then church leaders will re-evaluate the situation.
New Life Church, Farmington
Weekly online services through Facebook Live will continue at local businesses at 11 a.m. Each week, Pastor Kevin Kappler, guitar player Colby Yordy and sometimes guitar player Kris Kappler travel to a local business to have worship and a message from that business.
Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Potosi
Services will again be held at the Starlite Drive-in at 10:30 a.m. Because of social distancing, the congregation won’t be able to do their usual Mother’s Day traditions so there is discussion of celebrating all of the “missed events” later when regular worship services resume.
Restoration Worship Center, Park Hills
Sunday service will begin at 11 a.m. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Twin Oak Free Will Baptist Church, Fredericktown
The church will continue its drive-in service at 10:30 a.m. with singing and worship time and a sermon given by Pastor Raymond Michael.
United Assembly of God, Desloge
This Sunday’s service will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Regular services won’t be held for a few more weeks. At that time social distancing guidelines will be in effect for services in the sanctuary.
White Oak Grove Church
Parking lot service 10 a.m. (7 miles west of Potosi); First Baptist Church parking lot services 8:30 and 10:00 a.m. (P Hwy, Potosi next to City Park. Must stay in vehicles, no access to facilities, transmitted by FM radio.
