The definition of a sister is a close female friend or associate. But for most, a sister is a very special someone. It’s a person to confide in, share secrets with, and celebrate the good times together. She’s also someone who is there during the darkest of times. Sisters share stories, movies, songs and special bonds. Outside of a marriage or children, sisters are often those who share the closest ties and strongest bond.
Sunday is National Sisters Day. It’s celebrated annually on the first Sunday of August. And although it’s not considered a major holiday, it’s certainly a special day to acknowledge the bonds of friendship and love between people who share the special relationship of sisterhood.
Susan & Belinda
Susan Masters says she and her sister Belinda have a special bond like no other.
“We were raised in a Christian home by two of the best Christian examples on Earth,” she said. The Welker sisters spent most of their lives at church and involved in their dad’s ministry, who was a pastor for more than 50 years. They might have taken a lot of teasing for being “preacher’s kids,” but they both say they wouldn’t change anything about it.
“Our parents [Rev. Davey and Louise Welker] taught us the most important thing a parent could teach their children, and that was to love God and always put him first in your lives. To this day, we are still involved in church,” said Masters.
The two sisters and their families, along with their mother, attend United Assembly of God in Gumbo. Belinda is the worship leader and Susan plays piano. Belinda and her family live in Wortham, while Susan and her family live in Terre Du Lac.
“I often think how proud our dad would be of us, continuing his ministry.”
The sisters lost their 10-year-old sister Tina in 1973 when they were 7 and 2. Both sisters believe their close bond is a result of their loss. “We always wonder what our lives would have been like if Tina would have lived.”
Belinda is five years older than Susan. They both attended West County, where their kids have graduated or are currently attending school.
“I remember when we were little girls when mom and dad would be gone somewhere and we would open up all of our Christmas presents and even try them on,” said Belinda. “Then we would wrap them back up! I can also remember us going for a ride on Christmas Eve night and coming back home and Santa would come. I can remember this one time we for sure saw him in the sky leaving our house!”
Susan remembers when Belinda got her license. “If she had to take me somewhere, she would make me ride in the floorboard so no one would see me with her. Also, when we had communion at church, we couldn’t wait to eat the leftover bread (crackers) and grape juice after church. To this day when we have communion at church, we still laugh about how we were when we were little.”
The sisters were each other’s maid of honor in their weddings. They’ve also been there for the birth of their children. Susan even babysat for Belinda’s daughters, Allee and Carlee. Susan has three sons, Garison, Grant and Grady. They have raised their families together so the cousins share a special bond. They love spending time together, especially on their family trips to Branson.
When the sisters were little, some of their fondest memories are trips to Branson. Their first trip there was in 1973, a month after their sister passed away. Their parents took them to spend some time together since they hadn’t seen them for several months due to their sister’s illness. They have been to Branson every year since 1973, sometimes more than once a year.
“I think that is why we love Branson so much,” said Susan.
The sisters say they never fight. If they disagree, it’s over within minutes. Their kids have never heard them even argue.
Last summer the sisters took the kids to Branson to see Shepherd of the Hills and school shop. When they were driving back, it was raining hard and Susan could barely see to drive. Belinda told her to slow down or they would wreck. Susan screamed back at her that she had it under control. The kids were speechless. It was the first time they had ever heard any kind of disagreement between the sisters. After a few minutes, the kids started laughing and the sisters joined in.
Susan said she’s so grateful to know she can always count on Belinda for anything. “If you would have told me when we were growing up that she would be my very best friend later in life, I would have never believed you. I can’t imagine life without her! God knew we needed each other.”
“It’s the best,” said Belinda. “I know I will always have a best friend. Susan is someone who is there anytime I need her, through good or bad times.”
Angie & Amanda
The Biri sisters, born to Sharon (Lorenz) and John, are five years apart in age. They have one brother, Zachary.
Angie, the oldest, doesn’t recall many fights with her sister until middle or high school. Then the disagreements were mostly about clothes and telling her little sister to stay out of her room when friends were visiting.
The sisters, who both live in Farmington, have similar tastes in clothing and hairstyles so they were always told they look just alike. Along with their brother, they looked like triplets.
“I was always the annoying little sister,” said Amanda. “I wanted to be included when Angie had friends over, especially during birthday parties. Usually she allowed it but complained a lot.”
Amanda snuck into her sister’s room a lot to “borrow” things. “We got along pretty well overall. She’s a lot older than me (haha) so we were into our own things for the most part.”
Angie recalled a time when the sisters dressed up their brother like a girl to play a trick on their parents while they were out. When they returned home, the kids sat on the floor. Their brother sat with his back to the door. He was wearing a wig and dress. They introduced him to their parents as their friend Ursula. “They believed it I think until we laughed and he turned around.”
“We always laugh when we’re together,” said Amanda. She said her sister is not as sweet and quiet as she seems in public. They both have poor memories, but Amanda said Angie has a habit of “remembering” completely false things. “She swears my dad worked in the water tower and my mom’s earrings were ripped out while at the marketplace. She remembers random things vividly and we like to tease her about it. She’s also a great dancer, whistler and has the best laugh when she’s tickled about something.”
Angie said her sister has always seemed mature and responsible for her age, no matter the age. “She is the glue that holds our family together. If it weren’t for her, we wouldn’t have as many get-togethers and adventures. She is the gathering planner for sure in our family. The rest of us are definitely indecisive homebodies. Lol.”
Amanda said the pair shares plenty of things: clothing and hair styles, craftiness, love of lunch-cake, awkwardness and sense of humor.
“Anytime I’m having an issue in my life, whether it’s with a relationship, friend or raising my boys, my sister is always there for me,” said Amanda. Usually she’s experienced something similar and offers great advice or is a solid sounding board. She’s a good sport when I force her to have fun or step outside her comfort zone.”
Angie said she can be herself around her sister. “She knows all the bad stuff, silly stuff, embarrassing stuff, and hopefully some good stuff. She is a great aunt to my kids and loves them like her own. I feel the same about her boys. She is a friend for life!”
Amanda said having a sister is “huge” because she has someone to call for advice. “We’ve been through a lot together and she understands me more than anyone. We think a lot alike about life and politics. Our kids get along great despite their age differences.”
Amanda has two sons, Jackson, 5, and John Joseph “Joey,” 1. Jackson calls Angie’s daughters, Kerensa, 12, and Avelyn, 8, his “cuzzies.”
As for the future, Angie wants to spend more time with her sister. “I always tell my girls they need to be good to each other because other people will come and go in your life but, cliché maybe but true, your sister will always be there. A lifelong built-in best friend.”
Amanda is looking forward to more impromptu dinners, family get-togethers and yard sales. “I’m sure we will continue to be close as our kids get older and we have to deal with teenagers together.”
Sheranity & Shayla
Sheranity Renee, 19, and Shayla Marie, 14, are the children of Kevin and Melissa Gidden of Leadwood.
When the girls were younger, Sheranity dressed Shayla up in costumes, styled her hair, and organized a “show” for her to put on for their parents.
Although the sisters couldn’t recall having a favorite shared item, they did remember always arguing about who got to sit in the front seat or which movie played in the car.
When Sheranity was in elementary school, she had some money left on a field trip to Grant’s Farm and purchased a stuffed tiger for Shayla. “After I gave her the tiger, she never let it out of her sight for seven years.”
Shayla recalled a recent memory when she was craving a McDonald’s sweet tea one night around 10. “I asked my sister if she would take me, and although it took me a few minutes to convince her to go, we had a lot of fun together.”
Shayla said during the last few years, she and her sister now look about the same age. “Everybody loves to pick on her about it. When she was buying her car from a dealership last year, the guy walked around and gave me the keys because he thought I was the one buying it.”
Although there are five years between the sisters, they love each other deeply.
“The most special thing between my sister and me is our trust of one another,” said Shayla. “We know we can talk about anything with each other.”
In the future, the girls want to work together in the same pediatric hospital, travel the world together and live in houses side by side.
“To me, having a special sister bond is one of the most special relationships anybody could ever have,” said Sheranity. “Shayla is not only a sister to me but my forever best friend.”
Shayla agreed. “Having a bond with my sister is very important. We may fight a lot, but she is always there for me.”
“The most special thing between my sister and me is how close we are,” said Sheranity. “We do anything and everything together, from late-night Walmart trips to driving around listening to music.”
Jessica, Jamilyn & Rachel
“To me, having a sister means constantly having two best friends, two constant supporters and encouragers, and two people who you know will stick through your side no matter how crazy life gets,” said Jessica Hedgecorth. “My sisters are the first people I call when I have a good or bad day.”
As the oldest sibling, Jessica, 22, is always looking out for younger sisters Jamilyn, 20, and Rachel, 18. “I try to be their biggest fan. Having two sisters is the coolest thing, and I’m so blessed to be able to experience that.”
Jamilyn said, “Being a sister means I will always be a friend, a cheerleader, a supporter, etc. Having a sister is so great because they can be brutally honest with you without questioning it, and you listen because they have your best interest at heart. They also are great at keeping all of your secrets without any judgement, which you need to get through life sometimes.”
Youngest sister Rachel said growing up in a house full of girls often got a little dramatic and emotional at times. “We’re just like any other group of sisters and have our fair share of fights.”
Jessica’s favorite thing to do to her sisters is to try to scare them. She’s done it since they were little. Their reactions have been everything from screaming or crying to laughing or trying to hit Jessica because it was so unexpected. “I’m not sure how funny they think it is, but I personally think it’s hilarious!”
Jamilyn, or Jami, remembered being obsessed with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movies when they were little. They made up dances to all the songs, which they knew by heart, and made their parents record them. “As we’re older now, we regret that little at-home video is somewhere in the Facebook world.”
Rachel said the sisters—like many other sisters—share clothes. “Most of the time we don’t ask, so one day before school we got into a huge fight about leggings and who was going to wear this specific pair (like we didn’t have others to wear).”
“Our mom, Sandi, almost had to leave work to break it up,” said Rachel. “We were late for school, and it was a whole ordeal. Now, we just laugh at how silly and ridiculous that was, but that’s what it’s like growing up with three girls sometimes!”
Jami said she is the more emotional sister out of the three of them, so breakups were always difficult. Anytime that happened, her sisters comforted her and got her laughing instead of crying. They played a “crazy song “Asking All Them Questions” and acted out the music video so she couldn’t help but laugh. “I love them for that.”
Rachel said anytime she is sad, her sisters go out of their way to get her favorite things to make her feel better. It was difficult for her during high school when her sisters were in college. She recalled a sweet time when Jami and Jessica sent her an Amazon package filled with her favorite books and a necklace with a note about how much they loved her and were there for her even when they couldn’t be there in person.
One of Jessica’s favorite memories from childhood is something that still happens: constant sleepovers. “It doesn’t matter how small the bed is, the three of us will pile in it and stay up for hours just talking and laughing. When we were little, it was staying up singing, dancing and playing dress-up. But now it’s about our busy lives, TikToks and YouTube videos.”
Jessica said she’ll always be in constant contact with her sisters no matter where life takes them. “They’re my very best friends. They know all my secrets, even if we’re not in the same place.”
Rachel said having a sister means having someone there through every situation in life, big or small. “It’s having a forever friend who can never actually stay mad at you.” She said it’s a blessing in disguise because as a little sister, she always has someone to look up to. She can always call her sisters for advice without judgement.
“My sisters make me a stronger, better person. Not to mention, all the clothes I get to take from them,” said Rachel.
Jami said now that all three of them are busy with school and careers, they have gotten even closer. “You would think we wouldn’t talk as much since we’re all kind of growing up, but it’s been the complete opposite. We talk every day.”
“There will be many more memories made, more laughs and lots of pictures to document our crazy and wonderful lives,” said Rachel. “No one can take the place of my sisters. They are my best friends.”
Melissa & Laurie
Melissa Williams Workman and Laurie Bennett-Cook are sisters and share a very unique story. They have only really known each other for about five years. Melissa was born in Missouri; Laurie was born in Oklahoma but moved with her family to California when she was six months old and has lived there ever since.
Melissa is the baby of the family with three older sisters and one older brother. Laurie is the oldest with four younger brothers.
Shortly after her high school graduation, Melissa moved to California. She lived in the same state as Laurie for more than 25 years without even knowing her sister was located just a few hours away in Chico, Calif.
“It was so strange that when she found me, it was just after she moved back to Missouri,” said Laurie. “We had literally only been hours apart before then for several years.”
After completing research on Ancestry.com, Melissa received enough information to search online for her sister. She sent messages to anyone with the same name. After about a month of unsuccessful attempts to find Laurie, Melissa found a picture of Laurie on Facebook. She sent a message to her on Oct. 20, 2014, explaining who she was, what her father’s name was, and that she was trying to locate her sister. Because the sisters weren’t “friends” on Facebook, the message went to a secondary folder so Laurie didn’t see it immediately.
Later, when Laurie was clearing out old messages and happened to check the other folder, she discovered Melissa’s message. “It is something that will forever be one of my most precious and important life moments.” She had just come home from traveling and couldn’t sleep so she was up late going through messages.
“There was this message from her saying she was looking for her sister whose name was my name at birth and whose birth father was mine too. I read and reread it a dozen times in shock,” said Laurie. She promptly woke up her husband, who was startled awake by her looking down at him, tears streaming down her face.
When he asked her what was wrong, she replied, “Nothing is wrong. Everything is right. I have a sister.”
Laurie then sobbed the “cry of relief and love” for her sister. “I just couldn’t wait to meet her. I instantly felt a wholeness within myself. A void in me that I didn’t even know I had was filled and I am forever changed and made whole because of her presence in my life.”
Immediately Laurie messaged Melissa back and waited up all night for her to reply. Once Melissa woke up and saw the message the next morning, they conversed nonstop the entire day until Melissa said she wanted to call Laurie.
“I woke up to a message from her confirming she was indeed my sister and that she wanted to talk more. I just sat there crying happy tears and the rest is history,” said Melissa.
“I froze,” said Laurie. “But the moment we started talking, the tears flowed again and our phone call was a call full of getting-to-know-yous and at the same time, I already know you and love you. We talked for about three hours during that first call.”
Melissa said finding her sister is like finding a missing puzzle piece that made her life complete and “exactly how it should be.”
When they met for the first time—just three days after their first message—it was as if they had known each other all their lives. There was nothing uncomfortable or awkward. Laurie flew to St. Louis. Melissa met her, they hugged, cried, laughed and drove to have lunch together.
“I still remember our waiter that day and the look on his face as we told him that we had just found each other and were having our first of many meals together,” said Melissa. They spent the next few days filling each other in on all the many details of their lives.
“Everything about my life suddenly made sense, things I didn’t even consider so deeply just made sense,” said Laurie. “I made sense. There was another person who was like me, who looks like me, who loves me, and gets me without me having to explain anything at all about myself.”
She said having a sister, “having THIS sister, MY sister,” is something she cannot explain. Their bond is different compared to all other familial bonds. Melissa isn’t just related to her, she is part of her.
“It truly is a soul bond,” said Laurie. “When we sat together for our first of many meals, it was exciting and on a logical level it was new, but on an emotional level it felt so very natural and was on though we had already sat together a thousand times.”
Laurie said they automatically fall into the role of big sister/little sister. “Melissa instantly takes charge and I go with whatever and tend to ask her opinion and approval along the way.”
The pair, who are nearly four years apart in age, are grateful for each other.
“I joke about who’s wiser and all, but in all honesty, I look up to Melissa and appreciate everything about her. Her value on my life has been priceless.”
The sisters said their husbands and kids observe them in awe at how incredibly similar they are. They have similar mannerisms, speak with the same voice inflections, and no matter where they’re going, without planning, they dress similarly and choose identical sunglasses.
“When people who have known me my whole life meet my sister, they always say they feel like they are looking at my twin,” said Melissa. “Everything from our personalities, mannerisms, and interests, we just connect in a way that is so easy and makes everything we do together so much more meaningful.”
Laurie said from the very first moment they spoke, they bonded. “I don’t really know how to explain it, but Melissa isn’t someone I had to ‘get to know.’ We just instantly knew each other. She fills a void that I never even knew I had.”
Melissa said having a sister is amazing. “I have someone who I can always count on. Whether it’s to laugh with, cry with or just talk. I love my sister and our relationship!”
Laurie said their story may amaze some, but it just makes sense and is so natural for them. No matter if they talk every day or weeks go by, they instantly connect as though they’ve been sitting in the same room with each other for the last 50 years.
“We both know that we are always invited wherever the other is no matter what. This isn’t anything ever discussed. It just ‘is.’ I don’t know how else to explain it other than to say she’s my sister.”
So whether you have a blood-related sister, stepsister, adopted sister, sorority sister or simply someone who has become just like a sister, take time to celebrate with her Sunday. Remember her with a thoughtful card or email, flowers, sentimental gift, or if possible, an in-person visit to spend some quality time together.
