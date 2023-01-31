Southeast announces fall honors lists

Southeast Missouri University recently announced students who were included on the honors lists from fall semester.
The following students have been named to the fall 2022 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.
Abby Marzuco of Sainte Genevieve
Alayna Sparr of Farmington
Alyson Tucker of Farmington
Annie Kreitler of Sainte Genevieve
Austin Fallert of Sainte Genevieve
Bailey Sipp of French Village
Bella Kent of Bonne Terre
Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
Campbell Blum of Farmington
Chloe Propst of Sainte Genevieve
Chris Lewis of Bonne Terre
Dawson Buford of Fredericktown
Emilee Cheek of Farmington
Emily Reever of Farmington
Emily Stricklin of Farmington
Hallie Portell of Potosi
Isaac Gaghen of Irondale
Jacob Gaston of Belgrade
James Constien of Farmington
Kayla Steiger of Sainte Genevieve
Kyle Roth of Sainte Genevieve
Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre
Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre
Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre
Madi Jones of Mineral Point
Maria Marzuco of Sainte Genevieve
Marshall Boeren of Sainte Genevieve
Matthew Gettinger of Sainte Genevieve
Micah Heisler of Fredericktown
Michael Okenfuss of Sainte Genevieve
Michala Hahn of Farmington
Paxton Clark of Fredericktown
Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
Sara Burch of Bloomsdale
Shannon Blount of Farmington
Shelby Rall of Sainte Genevieve
Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre
Stephanie Whanger of Park Hills
Taylor Woods of Farmington
Theoren Viox of Sainte Genevieve
Whitley Gegg of Sainte Genevieve
Zach Link of Fredericktown
Zane Harvey of Farmington
The following students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Andi Sparks of Fredericktown
Brady Rowl of Fredericktown
Stephanie Whanger of Park Hills
Sam Buxton of Park Hills
Sara Burch of Bloomsdale
Lauren Bell of Ste. Genevieve
Drew Kraenzle of Ste. Genevieve
Trenton Linderer of Ste. Genevieve
Annie Kreitler of Ste. Genevieve
Cora Spain of Fredericktown
Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown
Theoren Viox of Ste. Genevieve
Zach Haynes of Potosi
Maria Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve
Emily Stricklin of Farmington
Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre
Ashley Gretzmacher of Ste. Genevieve
Kayla Steiger of Ste. Genevieve
Rebecca Byington of Farmington
Jessica Thebeau of Park Hills
Kyle Roth of Ste. Genevieve
Shelby Rall of Ste. Genevieve
Matthew Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve
Marshall Boeren of Ste. Genevieve
Whitley Gegg of Ste. Genevieve
Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown
Isaac Gaghen of Irondale
Zach Link of Fredericktown
Chloe Propst of Ste. Genevieve
Alyson Tucker of Farmington
Bailey Sipp of French Village
Caleb Cooper of Fredericktown
Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre
Zane Harvey of Farmington
Dawson Buford of Fredericktown
Paxton Clark of Fredericktown
Micah Heisler of Fredericktown
Michael Okenfuss of Ste. Genevieve
Abby Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve
Briana Watts of Ste. Genevieve
Michala Hahn of Farmington
Bella Kent of Bonne Terre
Caleb Williford of Park Hills
Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre
Hallie Portell of Potosi
Taylor Woods of Farmington
Gracie Willis of Farmington
Madi Jones of Mineral Point
Austin Fallert of Ste. Genevieve
James Constien of Farmington
Jacob Gaston of Belgrade
Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre
Alyssa Howard of Farmington
Emily Reever of Farmington
Hollie Bryant of Bonne Terre
Chris Lewis of Bonne Terre
Campbell Blum of Farmington
Peyton Ryan of Farmington
Emilee Cheek of Farmington
Alayna Sparr of Farmington
Shannon Blount of Farmington
Amanda Reynolds of Bloomsdale
Bunny Chibitty of Ste. Genevieve