Southeast announces fall honors lists

Southeast Missouri University recently announced students who were included on the honors lists from fall semester.

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 President's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 4.0 GPA and completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit in a semester.

Abby Marzuco of Sainte Genevieve

Alayna Sparr of Farmington

Alyson Tucker of Farmington

Annie Kreitler of Sainte Genevieve

Austin Fallert of Sainte Genevieve

Bailey Sipp of French Village

Bella Kent of Bonne Terre

Brady Rowl of Fredericktown

Campbell Blum of Farmington

Chloe Propst of Sainte Genevieve

Chris Lewis of Bonne Terre

Dawson Buford of Fredericktown

Emilee Cheek of Farmington

Emily Reever of Farmington

Emily Stricklin of Farmington

Hallie Portell of Potosi

Isaac Gaghen of Irondale

Jacob Gaston of Belgrade

James Constien of Farmington

Kayla Steiger of Sainte Genevieve

Kyle Roth of Sainte Genevieve

Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre

Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre

Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre

Madi Jones of Mineral Point

Maria Marzuco of Sainte Genevieve

Marshall Boeren of Sainte Genevieve

Matthew Gettinger of Sainte Genevieve

Micah Heisler of Fredericktown

Michael Okenfuss of Sainte Genevieve

Michala Hahn of Farmington

Paxton Clark of Fredericktown

Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown

Sara Burch of Bloomsdale

Shannon Blount of Farmington

Shelby Rall of Sainte Genevieve

Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre

Stephanie Whanger of Park Hills

Taylor Woods of Farmington

Theoren Viox of Sainte Genevieve

Whitley Gegg of Sainte Genevieve

Zach Link of Fredericktown

Zane Harvey of Farmington

The following students have been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 GPA on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Andi Sparks of Fredericktown

Brady Rowl of Fredericktown

Stephanie Whanger of Park Hills

Sam Buxton of Park Hills

Sara Burch of Bloomsdale

Lauren Bell of Ste. Genevieve

Drew Kraenzle of Ste. Genevieve

Trenton Linderer of Ste. Genevieve

Annie Kreitler of Ste. Genevieve

Cora Spain of Fredericktown

Kylee Bastie of Fredericktown

Theoren Viox of Ste. Genevieve

Zach Haynes of Potosi

Maria Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve

Emily Stricklin of Farmington

Madeline Civey of Bonne Terre

Ashley Gretzmacher of Ste. Genevieve

Kayla Steiger of Ste. Genevieve

Rebecca Byington of Farmington

Jessica Thebeau of Park Hills

Kyle Roth of Ste. Genevieve

Shelby Rall of Ste. Genevieve

Matthew Gettinger of Ste. Genevieve

Marshall Boeren of Ste. Genevieve

Whitley Gegg of Ste. Genevieve

Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown

Isaac Gaghen of Irondale

Zach Link of Fredericktown

Chloe Propst of Ste. Genevieve

Alyson Tucker of Farmington

Bailey Sipp of French Village

Caleb Cooper of Fredericktown

Skylar Hultberg of Bonne Terre

Zane Harvey of Farmington

Dawson Buford of Fredericktown

Paxton Clark of Fredericktown

Micah Heisler of Fredericktown

Michael Okenfuss of Ste. Genevieve

Abby Marzuco of Ste. Genevieve

Briana Watts of Ste. Genevieve

Michala Hahn of Farmington

Bella Kent of Bonne Terre

Caleb Williford of Park Hills

Macy Kamler of Bonne Terre

Hallie Portell of Potosi

Taylor Woods of Farmington

Gracie Willis of Farmington

Madi Jones of Mineral Point

Austin Fallert of Ste. Genevieve

James Constien of Farmington

Jacob Gaston of Belgrade

Libby McEntire of Bonne Terre

Alyssa Howard of Farmington

Emily Reever of Farmington

Hollie Bryant of Bonne Terre

Chris Lewis of Bonne Terre

Campbell Blum of Farmington

Peyton Ryan of Farmington

Emilee Cheek of Farmington

Alayna Sparr of Farmington

Shannon Blount of Farmington

Amanda Reynolds of Bloomsdale

Bunny Chibitty of Ste. Genevieve