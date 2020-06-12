Southeast Announces Spring 2020 Dean's List

The following students have been named to the spring 2020 Dean's List at Southeast Missouri State University.
Abby Alfaro of Potosi; Natalie Amelunke of Fredericktown; Rory Basden of Bonne Terre; Lauren Bathe of Fredericktown; Jennfer Bourne of Park Hills; Samantha Boyer of Fredericktown; Grace Bradford of Fredericktown; Jade Brewer of Park Hills; Emily Briese of Farmington; Christiana Cantrell of Park Hills; Olivia Casey of Farmington; Paige Cash of Farmington; Brianna Cooper of Fredericktown; Jordan Cuneio of Bismarck; Zach Dane of Bonne Terre; Taylor Dickens of Desloge; Lexy Easter of Desloge; Chloe Eye of Mineral Point; Joel Fasnut of Park Hills; Gracie Flanagan of Fredericktown;
Alexander Fogelbach of Blackwell; Victoria Forsythe of Fredericktown; Matt Gaia of Bonne Terre; Camille Gibson of Bonne Terre; Austin Hall of Farmington; Tyler Hambrick of Bonne Terre; Abbey Hammack of Bonne Terre; Allie Hammack of Bonne Terre; Eli Hampton of Potosi; Zach Haynes of Potosi; Cami Hedgecorth of Potosi; Jami Hedgecorth of Bonne Terre; Madi Higgins of Bonne Terre; Savannah Hinkle of Fredericktown; Noah Jacobsen of Mineral Point; Shelby Jones of Park Hills; Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown; Kara Martin of Bonne Terre; Luke Myers of Fredericktown; Chala Nickelson of Farmington; Anna Ortmann of Bonne Terre; Cody Phillips of Fredericktown; Logan Politte of Potosi; Rachel Porter of Farmington;
Sidney Pribble of Bonne Terre; Jessica Rennie of Farmington; Mya Robbins of Fredericktown; Katelyn Runzi of French Village; Chase Sheldon of Bonne Terre; Erica Skaggs of Mineral Point; Alec Stacy of Farmington; Katelyn Stafford of Farmington; Emily Stricklin of Farmington; Kimmy Wallen of Park Hills; Mikayla Watkins of Park Hills; Tucker Watson of Leadwood; Emma West of Farmington; Andrea Winingar of Caledonia; McKenzie Wright of Farmington.
