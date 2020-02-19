Southeast Missouri State University announces fall 2019 graduates
Southeast Missouri State University announces fall 2019 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University announces fall 2019 graduates

Southeast Missouri University recently announced its fall 2019 graduates.

Southeast Missouri State University, with its roots in Cape Girardeau, recently announced its list of fall 2019 graduates:

Kaitlyn Loughary of Bismarck graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education; Peter McNelly of Bismarck graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: TV & film option; Mimi Hongsermeier-Baxter of Blackwell graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal/ecological/evolutionary option with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in music; Jordan Roberts of Bonne Terre graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies; CJ Folsom of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication; Justin McWilliams of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies; Julianne Miller of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child; Josh Moore of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting; Madison Smith of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: integrated marketing communications option;

Brittney Southworth of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing; Andrew Willis of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies; Kenna Wofford of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: writing option; Josh Minx of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option; Shelby Pipkin of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders; Cara Royer of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option; Tanner Ward of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: multimedia journalism option; John Barnett of Leadwood graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration; Mariah Coleman of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration; Olivia Capps of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in art education; Kayla Dressler of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

