Southeast Missouri State University announces fall 2019 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University, with its roots in Cape Girardeau, recently announced its list of fall 2019 graduates:

Kaitlyn Loughary of Bismarck graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in middle school education; Peter McNelly of Bismarck graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: TV & film option; Mimi Hongsermeier-Baxter of Blackwell graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: organismal/ecological/evolutionary option with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in music; Jordan Roberts of Bonne Terre graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies; CJ Folsom of Farmington, graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in corporate communication; Justin McWilliams of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies; Julianne Miller of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in exceptional child; Josh Moore of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting; Madison Smith of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: integrated marketing communications option;

Brittney Southworth of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a major in nursing; Andrew Willis of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in social studies; Kenna Wofford of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: writing option; Josh Minx of Fredericktown graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary education: educational technology option; Shelby Pipkin of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders; Cara Royer of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: plant and soil science option; Tanner Ward of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: multimedia journalism option; John Barnett of Leadwood graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration; Mariah Coleman of Mineral Point graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in secondary administration; Olivia Capps of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in art education; Kayla Dressler of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of General Studies with a major in general studies.

