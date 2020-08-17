You have permission to edit this article.
Southeast Missouri State University announces Spring 2020 graduates
Southeast Missouri State University announces Spring 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University, based in Cape Girardeau, has announced its spring 2020 graduates.

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring 2020 graduates.

Macey LaRue of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in social science.

Lexi Faircloth of Desloge graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in international business.

Kaitlin Seabourne of Desloge graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders.

Sage Busenbark of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.

Olivia Casey of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.

Madison Francis of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in hospitality management.

Lindsey Greif of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.

Lauren Lewis of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders.

Lauren MacBride of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in industrial/organizational psychology.

Laura Manford of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in healthcare management: quality and patient safety option.

Emma Petty of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: integrated marketing communications option.

Jessica Rennie of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.

Traci Roemer of Farmington graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership.

Lauren Schuette of Farmington graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Brianna Stevens of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

McKenzie Wright of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Shaina Duncan of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular, molecular biology, and biotechnology option.

Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.

Braden Matthews of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option.

Jed Starkey of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.

Jo'Nae Earls of French Village graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option.

Jennfer Bourne of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.

Emily DeLeal of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in chemistry: forensic science option.

Ashley White of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

Kaleb Courtois of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option.

Steven Robinson of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in technology management: telecommunications and computer networking option.

Southeast reports 1,275 students earned degrees this past spring.

