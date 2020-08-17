Southeast Missouri State University announces Spring 2020 graduates

Laura Manford of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in healthcare management: quality and patient safety option.

Emma Petty of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: integrated marketing communications option.

Jessica Rennie of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.

Traci Roemer of Farmington graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership.

Lauren Schuette of Farmington graduated with a Master of Public Administration.

Brianna Stevens of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.

McKenzie Wright of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.

Shaina Duncan of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular, molecular biology, and biotechnology option.

Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.