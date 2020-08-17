Southeast Missouri State University announces Spring 2020 graduates

Southeast Missouri State University has announced its spring 2020 graduates.
Macey LaRue of Bonne Terre graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in social science.
Lexi Faircloth of Desloge graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in international business.
Kaitlin Seabourne of Desloge graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders.
Sage Busenbark of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in communication disorders.
Olivia Casey of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in elementary education.
Madison Francis of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in hospitality management.
Lindsey Greif of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in human environmental studies: fashion and consumer science option.
Lauren Lewis of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in communication disorders.
Lauren MacBride of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in industrial/organizational psychology.
Laura Manford of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in healthcare management: quality and patient safety option.
Emma Petty of Farmington graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in marketing: integrated marketing communications option.
Jessica Rennie of Farmington graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in English: literature option.
Traci Roemer of Farmington graduated with a Specialist in Education with a major in teacher leadership.
Lauren Schuette of Farmington graduated with a Master of Public Administration.
Brianna Stevens of Farmington graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.
McKenzie Wright of Farmington graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education with a major in early childhood education.
Shaina Duncan of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in biology: microbiology, cellular, molecular biology, and biotechnology option.
Hannah Lewis of Fredericktown graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.
Braden Matthews of Fredericktown graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: agriculture industry option.
Jed Starkey of Fredericktown graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science with a major in agribusiness: animal science option.
Jo'Nae Earls of French Village graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option.
Jennfer Bourne of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in psychology.
Emily DeLeal of Park Hills graduated with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in chemistry: forensic science option.
Ashley White of Park Hills graduated with a Master of Arts with a major in teacher leadership.
Kaleb Courtois of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in mass communication: advertising option.
Steven Robinson of Potosi graduated with a Bachelor of Science with a major in technology management: telecommunications and computer networking option.
Southeast reports 1,275 students earned degrees this past spring.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.