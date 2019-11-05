Southeast to monitor light pollution

It's called "light pollution" or "photo pollution," and it's been found to disrupt nature's rhythms and patterns, often interfering with the observation of stars, planets and galaxies.
Some cities have taken steps to replace street lights with downward-light-casting models, some entities have volunteered to be a part of the monitoring of light pollution. Southeast Missouri University will soon be one of those "eyes on the skies."
Southeast Missouri State University has been selected as a Dark Sky Site for the Missouri Chapter of the International Dark-Sky Association’s research.
Southeast’s Department of Chemistry and Physics applied to take part in research conducted at Truman State University through the Dark-Sky Association. The Dark-Sky Association aims to protect the night sky through environmental responsibility.
A “Sky Quality Meter” was recently installed on the roof of Rhodes Hall.
“The sensor takes a reading of the brightness of the sky above it every five minutes and writes it to an internal memory. Data is collected twice monthly and sent to Truman State University, which is the coordinating institution,” said Dr. Michael Cobb, Southeast professor of physics.
You have free articles remaining.
Southeast applied to participate in Truman’s research and was selected as a Dark Sky Site because researchers at Truman were looking for sites across the state. There is a meter placed at Southeast, in Perryville and several at dark sites in Missouri state parks. The goal is to use the collected data to raise awareness about light pollution.
“The project is really about human light pollution, measuring it and seeing how it affects the sky. We’ll be comparing and contrasting and keeping track of how things go over time,” said Cobb. “Many people have lights that point up into the sky and add to light pollution. Some cities even have light ordinances where lights have to point down and be covered.
"Missouri is interested in promoting dark skies as a resource. Global warming and climate change effect weather and how clear the skies are. As climate change goes on, the number of cloudy skies increases. The meters give us an easy way to watch that.”
In the future, physics students at Southeast and other participating institutions will have access to the data collected by the meters for additional research.
For information about the International Dark-Sky Association, visit https://www.darksky.org/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.