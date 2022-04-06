Space museum holds out-of-this-world birthday bash

It was an out-of-this-world birthday bash. Cake, balloons, games, stomp rockets, door prizes, bounce house, science show, museum tours and more were some of the activities at The Space Museum in Bonne Terre on Saturday. There were plenty of guests, including many notable people who took part in the festivities.

The biggest event of the day took place in an hour-long special ceremony for the Ambassador of Exploration Award where a moon rock was unveiled.

The ceremony opened when Space Museum President and Founder Earl Mullins welcomed special guests and visitors to Lt. Col. Virgil “Gus” Grissom’s 96th birthday celebration.

The presentation of colors was completed by three members of Bonne Terre VFW Post #6883.

Mullins briefly spoke about the museum being a 501c3 facility and that “any penny spent in this facility stays in this facility.”

He said the museum was about dreaming big, identifying obstacles and then tearing those obstacles down to achieve those dreams.

He recognized the museum’s board of directors who were present at the event, including Earl Robb; Dean Purdy; Lou Mavros; Dr. Steven Haug; Kent Green; and Deborah House, administrative assistant. He also welcomed Bonne Terre City Administrator Shawn Kay and City Councilman Julie Williams Hahn.

Next, Mullins acknowledged three men for their contributions to the space industry: Bill Nasse, who worked on Apollo missions; Bud Meyer, who was part of the Mercury spacecraft’s design and construction; and Dave Hirth, who was an engineer for 32 years for ground support equipment for Gemini B, Sky Lab and space station.

Bonne Terre Alderman/Mayor Pro Tem Erik Schonhardt spoke next about how Saturday’s event would not have been possible without the passion of one man, Earl Mullins.

“Earl has always been passionate about space,” said Schonhardt. “Even as a young boy, he collected items to fuel his dream of finding a job in the aerospace field.”

In 2002, Mullins started to plan for a space museum, which opened the following year. The original space museum started out small yet continued to grow.

Mullins acquired a variety of artifacts, including spacesuits, rocket engines and so much more.

Fast forward to 2019 when the Grissom Center opened as an addition to the original space museum. Many special guests, including astronauts and NASA personnel, attended the grand-opening event. Mullins and several former McDonnell Douglas engineers and technicians spent years to make this dream become a reality.

“Space, for most of us, is incomprehensible,” said Schonhardt. “It’s hard to fathom the deepest, darkest areas of space. But Earl and the space museum bring a valuable learning experience to all who visit.”

Schonhardt said the museum puts “Bonne Terre on the map for space enthusiasts. We are a viable and valuable destination for them.”

He said the collection of businesses, restaurants and boutiques are responsible for the city’s growth and positivity in recent years.

“This museum, along with the other great businesses and sites, make the City of Bonne Terre an attraction,” said Schonhardt, “a place where people want to visit.”

He said instead of an “exodus of money and people,” visitors are fueling the city’s renaissance.

“We are slowly awakening from being a sleepy little mining town stuck in the past and that is because we have city anchors like The Space Museum,” he said.

Schonhardt said The Space Museum benefits from the “same attention to detail the men and women used to build the Mercury and Gemini capsules. The multi-million-dollar collection shines in this spectacular hometown museum.”

He concluded by telling the audience that the museum is a “hidden gem, an excellent surprise, an amazing space history museum in our small town.”

“The city is lucky to have a man like Earl and his passion for space,” said Schonhardt. “It is truly a hidden gem in our great hometown.”

Mullins thanked Schonhardt for his kind remarks and said the goal of the museum is to make it an attraction to bring people not only into the city but the entire region.

He shared the story of when he and Lowell Grissom, Gus’s brother, told him at their first meeting that “there is no money to be made in a museum.”

But Mullins did not let that reality deter him from making his dream a reality.

“When people get here, I know we’ve only got one shot,” he said. “If they’re not wowed when they leave, you don’t get another chance.”

He said Lowell has been his friend since day one and that friendship has only grown over the years.

“This museum is named as much for Lowell as it is for his brother Gus,” said Mullins.

Lowell, who is now 88, gave a detailed tribute to his brother Gus.

“I know he would be really proud of this museum,” said Lowell.

He shared family stories of how Gus was the oldest and Lowell the youngest. He said he and his siblings attended Mitchell High School in Indiana. Gus’ report cards are still displayed at the school.

According to Lowell, the report cards are there to show other students something important. Like Gus, they might be average students and might not be No. 1 in their class or star athletes, but they could still accomplish great things.

Lowell shared that Gus joined the Air Force in 1944 and was discharged in 1945 after the war ended. He got a job installing doors on school buses, and later enrolled at Purdue University to obtain a mechanical engineering degree.

One night when Gus was playing cards with friends, and after he’d written “Gris” on the scorepad, a friend accidentally read it as “Gus,” and the nickname stuck.

Gus later reenlisted as an Air Force cadet and was sent to Korea in 1951. He performed 151 combat missions in less than six months.

Lowell was a high school senior. Brother Norman was sent to Korea.

After the Korean War ended, Gus was stationed in Texas where he was a flight instructor.

In August 1955, he enrolled to be a test pilot to fly an F-104 Starfighter, a single-engine supersonic interceptor aircraft and also known as a “missile with a man inside.”

Gus logged more than 4,600 fight hours.

With his extensive flight experience, he was selected by NASA for the space program.

His hay fever almost eliminated him from the program, but Gus convinced NASA that there was no ragweed in space.

NASA announced their space lineup, which included Alan Shepard, John Glenn, Gordon Cooper, Deke Slayton, Walley Schirra, Scott Carpenter and Gus Grissom.

The list was narrowed down to Shepard, Glenn and Grissom for the first flights.

Gus became one of NASA’s Original Seven Mercury Astronauts and was the first man to fly in space twice. Tragically, he died in 1967 after an electrical fire inside Apollo 1 command module during testing at Kennedy Space Center.

Thirty-eight years later, Gus’s Mercury space capsule was pulled from the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Canaveral, Florida, by an underwater salvage team. The discovery was delayed a few days because of technical problems. So the recovery actually took place on the 30th anniversary of man’s first moon landing. It was only a day short of the 38th anniversary of Gus’s 15-minute suborbital flight on the Liberty Bell 7, which is the event that made him the second American in space.

“Gus would have been so pleased to know that space is still being explored,” said Lowell, “with a man and possibly even a woman, to go back to the moon and even to Mars.”

The audience then listened to an original composition by John Ryan titled “Above and Beyond.” The Vero Beach pianist and composer composed the song for the NASA Day of Remembrance and performed the song at the annual ceremony at Cape Canaveral. He played piano along with vocalist Bonnie Harrington, cellist Tabitha Bennett and trumpeter David Ewing. This special day honors all astronauts and candidates who have sacrificed their lives while furthering the cause of space exploration and discovery.

When The Space Museum’s audience heard the song on Saturday, that is only the second time the piece has been heard. Mullins was exhilarated to report that Ryan gave the museum full rights to the song to use it at the Bonne Terre museum and as a continued tribute to honor all fallen astronauts.

The song was especially heartfelt: “There are a chosen few who dare to journey into space to conquer new frontiers despite the perils that they face in quest of knowledge to adventure our world for humankind. They put their hearts, their souls, their lives upon the line.”

The song’s conclusion was powerful and meaningful: “And as we remember their courage and their sacrifice, we honor those who greatly dare to go above and beyond, above and beyond.”

[Readers can listen to the song “Above and Beyond” here: https://johnryanpiano.com/music]

The moon rock

The ceremony then shifted to the presentation of the moon rock. Bob Jacobs, director of NASA’s History and Information Services, flew from Washington, D.C., to present the moon rock to the museum.

Mullins listed a few of Jacobs’ accomplishments, including two-time national Emmy Award winner. He has been an innovator in the use of emerging technologies to engage the world in NASA’s compelling stories of exploration and discovery. He launched the agency’s social media use in November 2008. He directed four redesigns of NASA’s award-winning internet homepage NASA.gov and led upgrades of NASA Television from analog to HDTV. He helped create the first 4K channel of North America. He is currently working on the next generation of video-on-demand service for NASA TV.

In addition, Jacobs is a published author and editor of several books. He has been honored with five NASA medals for exceptional service, outstanding leadership, and the Distinguished Service Medal, the agency’s highest honor.

Jacobs said NASA decided to create an award in honor of the first-generation explorers and put it on display at a museum.

So Jacobs contacted Lowell after he realized this award had not been presented in Gus’ honor. Lowell and his family decided they wanted the Ambassador of Exploration Award and moon rock to be displayed at The Space Museum in Bonne Terre.

Lowell, wife Bobbette, Jacobs and Mullins then unveiled the moon rock.

Mullins shared a quick story of how the rock arrived “late Thursday afternoon, and I was sweating bullets, worried it wouldn’t get here on time.”

He said although the moon rock is small in size, “It’s about what it represents. It shows how our nation united. It’s about a beautiful family who has entrusted us with this special award.”

The audience enjoyed the United States Air Force Band’s version of “Fly Me to the Moon.”

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the museum’s service award to volunteers who have helped the museum for more than a year. Those individuals included Mullins’ wife Suzanne; Charlyn “Charlie” Ortman; Matt Polner; Abbie Kent, Logan Kirkendall and Aiden Dollar, who were members of the Festus Rocketry Team; Fred Lewis, retired teacher of Marissa, Illinois; Laura, Sydney and Addi Courtner; Ricco Marler; Deborah House; Karen Flieger; Pam Clifton; and Jim Merryman. Each person was presented with a special Grissom Center VIP Volunteer pin.

Mullins concluded by saying, “On the far side of the moon, there is a crater named after Gus. Thank you, brother. You’ve made us some very happy people.”

Gus’s birthday bash ended with the ROCKETS Rule show by Mullins, who engaged the audience with humor, a bit of sarcasm, plenty of science and space knowledge, and fascinating demonstrations.

The Space Museum in Bonne Terre is located at 116 E. School Street. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for students K-12 and college, and $9 for seniors and active military. Children under 5 receive free admission.

The museum’s regular hours are Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Find out more information about the museum at www.space-mo.org or call 573-358-1200.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

