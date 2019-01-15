Try 1 month for 99¢
Space Museum Trivia Night

The Bonne Terre Space Museum is hosting a trivia night Jan. 26 from 7-10 p.m.

Science writer Arthur C. Clarke is noted as saying, “The moon is the first milestone on the road to the stars.”

The journey to the moon was a life-changing event for everybody in the United States, and not only was it a giant leap for mankind, but it was a giant leap for science and scientists across the globe. It started a sort of scientific revolution that is still being appreciated today.

Similarly, the Space Museum in Bonne Terre is hoping to be the first milestone on the road to a love and appreciation of space.

In order to help further their desire to “infect as many people as possible with an excitement that spawns wonder, the Space Museum will be hosting a trivia night.

According to the Space Museum website, "A huge personal investment in time and funds has allowed us to come this far, but the goal has not yet been achieved. Our aim is to grow the Space Museum into a fully orbed public resource with a diverse assortment of artifacts and exhibits. One day, we envision that we will grow to become a learning center that will give the achievers of the future the resources they need.”

Community members can help the Space Museum become the public resource it wants to be by attending this trivia night. The Space Museum’s Trivia Night, which will be held on Jan. 26 from 7-10 p.m., is being held to garner support for the growth and upkeep of the museum. This event costs $10 a person, and will have tables of up to 10 people. Light refreshments will also be served.

This trivia night will be located on the second floor of the Heritage Hall next to Grissom Center, located at 116 E. School St. in Bonne Terre. For more information, or to register a team, email the Space Museum at bonneterrespace@gmail.com, or call the museum at 573-358-1200, or 573-631-2546.

The Space Museum not only hosts a world class collection of objects and artifacts, but it also hosts a variety of outreach programs designed to develop and foster a love of learning and space in schools and communities.

As the Space Museum’s mission states, “Man is on a journey. We are not static creatures. We are in constant motion. If we are not moving forward, we are shrinking backwards. The direction we take is up to us. Let us move boldly into the new frontier. We choose to think about the future with imagination and wisdom, and involve as many as possible in a journey into a bright, exciting, and rewarding future. We wish to make a difference.”

Rachel Gann is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at rgann@dailyjournalonline.com.

