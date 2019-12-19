Special Olympics holds bowling tourney

An empty bowling lane was nowhere to be seen when the St. Francois County Board for the Developmentally Disabled recently held its annual Special Olympics Bowling Tournament at the Farmington Family Fun Center.
According to Sherry Woods, service coordination supervisor for the board, the event — this year held on Dec. 7 — is never lacking for an excited crowd of adult and child participants.
“Our annual bowling tournament is for the southeast area,” she said. “It starts at 9 for the adults and goes to around noon. The children’s tournament begins at noon and they bowl until about 3. We start checking in the bowlers around 8:30, so we can hopefully get started by 9.
“There are people who came from Iron County and Washington County, as well as around 70 from St. Francois County,” she said. “We usually have a big turnout. There are 22 lanes there at the Farmington Fun Center and they’re all packed. It’s a great turnout and everybody has a great time. They really look forward to it every year."
The board has been sponsoring the tournament for quite a few years and Woods long ago became a "veteran" in coordinating the event.
“They were doing it before I came on,” she said. “I’ve been doing it about nine years, so it may have been going on for as many as 20 years. It’s been going on a long time. Now, they’ve just started having it in Farmington about 10 years ago, I believe. Before that, they had to travel to Cape Girardeau to attend the tournament. Then they started having it here.
“I love that we have a nice local one because we also do basketball, but we always have to travel for that. The bowling is local, but we have to travel for the basketball and track and field. We’re excited for that, so that people can come by and see all of our ladies and gentlemen in action. They’re really awesome.”
Woods admitted that it’s not just the bowlers that get a kick out of attending the bowling tournament.
“We feel complete happiness,” she said. “You cannot come into that event and leave unhappy. There’s no way. There’s just so much happiness there.
"Everyone is excited to see each other. Everyone is proud of their accomplishments. So proud to get their awards — everyone gets an award and they’re so proud of them. It’s just a joy to be a part of. It really warms your heart to be a part of it. Everyone that works here that is a part of the tournament just loves it and looks forward to it every year.”
