Special unveiling at Gus Grissom’s birthday bash Saturday at space museum

He was a Mercury 7 astronaut, Air Force pilot and American hero. He was the second American astronaut to fly in space and also the second American to do it twice.

This accomplished astronaut’s name was Virgil Ivan “Gus” Grissom, and he would have celebrated his 96th birthday on Sunday.

So The Space Museum and Grissom Center in Bonne Terre is having a huge celebration in Grissom’s honor at the Grissom Center, which opened in 2019 as the newest addition to The Space Museum.

There will be games, science shows, cake and much more. But that’s not all.

The Space Museum has hinted at a very special surprise that will be unveiled at Saturday’s birthday bash. In fact, a NASA representative will present something “out of this world.”

The Bonne Terre Space Museum is getting … a moon rock!

According to Space Museum Founder and President Earl Mullins, the rock is embedded in a lucite cylinder on a black base and is inscribed as a gift to the museum at the request of the Grissom family.

The moon rock was collected on the Apollo 16, which took place in 1972 and was the 10th crewed mission in the U.S. Apollo space program. There were only 842 pounds of specimens collected on all of the Apollo missions combined.

Mullins said the Bonne Terre museum will only be the second location in Missouri to have a moon rock.

“Obviously we’re incredibly excited that NASA is recognizing us as a legitimate museum and that they are entrusting us with something that is literally irreplaceable,” he said. “Per their request, we had to install some very special security and monitoring systems in order to be able to get this.”

Mullins said, “At this point, our museum is on the radar. I really give God all the credit for this because it’s amazing how things are continuing to come together.”

He also gave thanks to his wife Suzanne and Lowell Grissom, Gus’s brother, for opening many doors of opportunity for the museum. Lowell also serves as museum advisor and has been instrumental in advising the direction of the facility.

“Lowell had a choice, and the fact that he and his family chose Bonne Terre to honor Gus, well that speaks very well for us,” said Mullins.

There are plenty of activities planned for the Saturday celebration.

Tours of the museum and its premier exhibits; bounce house; cake; and Rockets Rule, an interactive 45-minute demo, are a few of the fun events. Door prizes include a drone, smart watch and raffle of a LEGO space shuttle that has a value of $400. Space-related games include Ring Saturn, Planet Journey, Lunar Lander and space bean bag toss. Kids can earn points and redeem them for prizes.

The NASA presentation of the moon rock takes place between 11 a.m. and noon.

Author Ryan Walters will sign his book “Apollo 1: The Tragedy That Put Us on the Moon.” The hardcover book is $30.

Lowell Grissom will also sign items, including posters and other things from the museum’s gift shop.

The Space Museum, located at 118 East School Street in Bonne Terre, will be open for its regular hours on Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Find out more information about the museum at www.space-mo.org or call 573-358-1200.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

