A Potosi man has been charged after a man was assaulted Sunday.

Isaac Spier, 19, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. His bond was set at $75,000.

According to the probable cause statement, a man who had been staying at Spier's residence entered Spier's bedroom and started an argument after Spier sprayed him with a chemical window cleaner. Spier told the man to leave his room but the man refused and threw a small safe in his direction.

Spier reportedly then grabbed a machete and chased the man down the hallway. When Spier was close enough, he "slashed" the man across his left upper back area, causing a four-inch laceration.

The laceration apparently exposed a portion of the man's lung, causing it to collapse. The victim was transported to Mercy Hospital-South for treatment. 

