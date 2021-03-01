Spirit of 'Uncle Moses' lives on in St. Mary

The book is “A Special Story, Moses Riney” by Patricia Webber, who was compelled to write the book after researching her genealogy and discovering that her ancestors owned slaves, including Moses, according to event organizer Greg Elder.

She became close to one of his descendants in the process, Elder said, but the research was emotionally difficult for her as she found out things like Moses’ sister being sold away from his mother and that Moses was valued at $900.

“She left a note to herself as she was doing her work to remind herself of the importance of the work,” Elder said. “The note said, 'we have to know about our past in order to fully understand our future.’”

Elder was inspired to organize the event after reading Webber’s book and seeing the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honor Moses at his gravesite in St. Mary in 2019. He wanted to create an event for Black History Month that would bring together community members, local artists, and descendants to “celebrate the remarkable life of Moses Riney.”

“We study history for a couple of reasons,” Elder said. “The first part is to look at what (bad happened) that we don’t want to repeat. And the second part is to find those bright spots that maybe we can use today.”