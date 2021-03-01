Spirit of 'Uncle Moses' lives on in St. Mary

James Riney’s roots run deep in St. Mary.
At Immaculate Conception Church last Tuesday night, the wooden pews in which he sat as his great-grandfather Moses was honored are the same pews he sat in as a child. He was baptized and took his first communion in the historic church in Ste. Genevieve County as did many of his other family members.
“I remember those long steps, coming up those steps,” James Riney said. “I was a little guy then and they really seemed like they were steep.”
When his family moved to Crystal City in 1952, he still came back and spent the summer with his grandfather on his mom’s side.
Riney lives in the St. Louis area now, but he made the trip back on Tuesday as the small town honored Moses, who was formerly enslaved in Perry County, became a Union soldier, and settled in the St. Mary area after the war. Artists from the community unveiled original works they created as a tribute to Moses and his family.
St. Mary Mayor Carlton Wyatt also declared Feb. 16, 2021, Moses Riney Day, exactly 100 years after he died.
“It’s overwhelming,” James Riney said. “It's nothing that I really expected in my life because I never really knew anything about him. My dad was probably 6 years old when he died — when Moses died — so he really didn't tell me anything about him. And I never really thought anything until the lady wrote the book and then that kind of got me curious.”
The book is “A Special Story, Moses Riney” by Patricia Webber, who was compelled to write the book after researching her genealogy and discovering that her ancestors owned slaves, including Moses, according to event organizer Greg Elder.
She became close to one of his descendants in the process, Elder said, but the research was emotionally difficult for her as she found out things like Moses’ sister being sold away from his mother and that Moses was valued at $900.
“She left a note to herself as she was doing her work to remind herself of the importance of the work,” Elder said. “The note said, 'we have to know about our past in order to fully understand our future.’”
Elder was inspired to organize the event after reading Webber’s book and seeing the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War honor Moses at his gravesite in St. Mary in 2019. He wanted to create an event for Black History Month that would bring together community members, local artists, and descendants to “celebrate the remarkable life of Moses Riney.”
“We study history for a couple of reasons,” Elder said. “The first part is to look at what (bad happened) that we don’t want to repeat. And the second part is to find those bright spots that maybe we can use today.”
According to Moses’ obituary in the Feb. 25, 1921, edition of the St. Mary’s Weekly, he was born into slavery in 1844 and remained enslaved on the plantation of Thomas Riney in Perry County until emancipation. In 1864, he joined the Company C Regiment 68 — a black infantry regiment — with the Union Army and fought in five Civil War battles including Fort Pillow, earning the rank of corporal.
After the war, in 1866, he returned to the area and married Mary Burgette, who had been enslaved by Serverius Riney, a son of Thomas Riney. They settled in the St. Mary area and had 13 children.
His funeral, fittingly, was at Immaculate Conception.
“’Uncle Moses,’ as he was familiarly known by everybody in town, was respected by the whites and the colored people,” the 1921 obit read.
When Sons of the Union Veterans member Michael Schaaf came across the last will and testament of Moses and started to do more research about him, he knew his story needed to be told. He spoke on Tuesday night and at the graveside memorial for Moses in 2019.
“I felt like Moses’ story is truly about his understanding and faith, about the will of man who was a former slave, soldier, farmer, husband, father, and grandfather,” Schaaf said. “When I looked at the 1858 tax record and saw Moses listed as being a piece of property worth $900, it made me think.
“What if I was a relative of Moses? What if I was Moses himself? Could I forgive this injustice? Even when he was in the Union Army, his master, the second wife of Thomas Riney, received compensation from the government. How do you forgive all this and build a life? I asked myself if I could be such a man.”
Schaaf encouraged everyone to read Moses’ obituary if they hadn’t already.
“It was written by a white man in a white newspaper and it's not just an obituary,” he added. “But a tribute to a black man and citizen of this very town who made an everlasting impression on all who knew him. And even today, he leaves us with so much we can learn from.”
Four local artists debuted pieces for the event. Carolyn Bach made a sculpture of Moses as an enslaved man out of a piece of wood. Michelle Spencer painted two watercolor paintings of Moses and Union soldiers.
Anita Aslup painted a portrait of Moses based on the only tintype photo of him and his family.
“I decided to name my painting, ‘See Me,’” Aslup said, “thinking Moses wanted to be viewed as he was, not as everyone expected him to be, but just as he was. When I look at Moses, I see a very sensitive person who experienced a lifetime of challenges and survived with dignity.”
Brenda Thompson unveiled five watercolor paintings, including three that honored women in Moses’ life, portraits of two of his daughters and one of a woman praying for the safe return of her loved one from war. She also painted Moses and the 68th Regiment at a Union camp and the St. Mary Catholic church as it looked in its earliest days.
“When I heard about this project, I decided this was something I wanted to participate in to honor (the Riney family), this community, and this church.”
Small prints of their work were sold, with the profits going to the Immaculate Conception Preservation Society which helped to host the event honoring the former parishioner.
Their artworks will also be on display at the Ste. Genevieve Art Center and Art Museum, located at DuBourg Place and Merchant Street, through the end of March.
James Riney was not the only descendant of Moses to attend the event, with about a dozen others joining him. There was also a live stream available for those who couldn’t make it.
Rodney Underwood, another great-grandson of Moses, and Brant Riney, a great-great-grandson, joined James Riney in saying a few words of thanks for “letting the spirit of Moses live on.”
Underwood expressed his appreciation but also urged those present to remember that we still have a long way to go.
For Brant Riney, he is grateful that they chose to highlight his great-great-grandfather’s inspirational story.
“This kind of is the icing on the cake for Black History Month, because it shows an example of the struggles of a man who was a slave at one time and his journey in life,” Brant Riney said. “Just to be able to have the strength -- I try to think, in my mind, what must it have taken to get up every day, knowing the situation you're in and to continue on. That's the greatest strength you can have, to me.”
