SPLS Junior Honor Association holds Pair Dare project

The Lutheran Junior Honor Association at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington held their chapter project a couple of months ago, which they named Pair Dare.

On the heels of last year’s project, Breakfast Rally, in which they collected 2021 boxes of cereal that were given to area schools for backpack programs and area food pantries, this year the honor association members collected 1,920 pairs of socks and pairs of underwear for the homeless.

The Pair Dare was a “penny war” type of competition between the homerooms. A pair of socks counted as a positive number, whereas pairs of underwear acted as negative numbers. Every day during the competition, each homeroom hung their laundry bag on their hallway door handle.

Students would drop pairs of socks into their own classroom’s bag and “sabotage” other classes by putting pairs of underwear in the other classrooms’ bags. Bags were collected daily, and the honor association members counted the contents. Adjusted totals were announced during dismissal each afternoon, so the students could plan their attack for the next day.

There were a pair of competition challenges for the classes. At different levels of total collections, the honor association officers and Mrs. Fink, their sponsor, would wear tutus on Feb. 22. Another level would have the principal, Mr. Murray, join in. The other levels had the rest of the honor association, and then teachers wearing tutus as well.

The other challenge was an ice cream sundae party for the winning pairs of classes who either had the greatest adjusted total of pairs of socks or the greatest total of socks and underwear.

Since all four levels were met, all four groups wore tutus made by the honor group. The sixth grade won the adjusted sock challenge, and the eighth graders had the most combined sock and underwear total.

