Sponsors needed to adopt local kids for Christmas

It’s the perfect opportunity to take some fun family photos while contributing to a local organization that provides Christmas toys for kids in need.

A free event is being sponsored at four locally owned Save A Lot stores this Christmas season.

Local residents can take their own photos outdoors with Santa and the Grinch. A live reindeer, provided by Critter Lane Petting Zoo owner Ronnie Sipp, will also be available for photos.

The upcoming dates at local Save A Lot store locations include Wednesday in Park Hills; Dec. 14 in Farmington; Dec. 16 in Potosi; and Dec. 20 in Ste. Genevieve. Each event lasts from 6 to 8 p.m.

Clint Price, owner of the Ste. Genevieve Save A Lot and part owner of the other stores, said this is the perfect chance for family fun.

“Families can bring the kids and take pics with the Grinch and Santa and the reindeer,” he said. “We know a lot of families don’t always get the opportunity to take family portraits or pay to have photos taken professionally, so this is a way to work with the community to allow them this opportunity.”

Price said all monetary donations at each event go to Angels Among Us.

Loretta (Skaggs) Barnhouse created the nonprofit organization in 1997.

“There are many great organizations who help kids in our area,” she said, “but there are those kids who fall through the cracks and don’t make the list. Those are the kids who we want to help.”

According to Barnhouse, Angels Among Us is a team effort. Many people work behind the scenes and buy and wrap gifts or help in other ways.

“Our community is amazing when it comes to helping out,” she said.

The organization sponsored the event Christmas Food Truckin’ Friday Toy Drive in November.

“This event was amazing,” said Barnhouse. “The toy drive was a huge success, and the basket auction did very well. We filled the sleigh with a ton of toys!”

She said the event raised more than $1,000 in basket bids and donations.

“The food truck owners were so excited to take part and help us collect toys,” said Barnhouse. “I may have seen a tear or two from a couple of them because they were so excited about how everything turned out.”

She added that she had stayed up the night before the event to make sure all of the details were perfect.

Because of the excessive wind on the day of the event, the DJ told Barnhouse they would not be able to use the snow machine.

“I prayed that God would hold off on the rain but if he wanted to send a little snow we wouldn’t mind,” she said.

And Barnhouse’s prayer was answered when light snow fell that afternoon.

“It was as if God was saying, ‘Ask and you shall receive,’” she said. “It was so magical!”

That event helped to provide toys for about 50 kids. She also a list received from area counselors of students who were not able to be added to their school’s Shop With a Cop list.

Barnhouse said she knows this list will grow, as it does each year.

She’s asking for help to make sure every kid receives gifts for Christmas this year. Anyone who would like to sponsor a child may call her at 573-631-9878. Lists may be dropped off at her business, Barnhouse Janitorial, 200 N. Desloge Drive.

Monetary donations for Angels Among Us may be dropped off at any Belgrade State Bank location.

“I lost my mom and dad, Lois and Harold Skaggs of Desloge, in 2017, so Christmas just isn’t the same without them,” said Barnhouse. “My husband Randy and I try to do for others as Mom and Dad would have done. Please don’t feel too proud to reach out if you need a little help … I’ve been there before.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

