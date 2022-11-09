Sponsors needed to adopt Park Hills seniors

Many of the senior citizens who dine in or opt for delivered meals from Park Hills Senior Center have no family.

Ms. B had no children, and her only niece lives in another state. She hasn’t been able to attend her church for many years due to her declining health. She has a caring neighbor who keeps watch over her.

Last year when Ms. B received a surprise bag of goodies at Christmas, she cried because she was so shocked that someone remembered her.

Ms. K has family, but they struggle. She doesn’t have much, but she helps her grandchildren when she can. She asked for two simple things last year: bubble bath and a word search puzzle book.

When she received her Christmas gift last year, she called Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton to tell her she had received so many “girlie items” which she loved.

“Ms. K told me it was like winning the million-dollar lottery,” said Buxton. “She’s so cute and always positive even though her life has been a struggle.”

These ladies are only two examples of about 125 senior citizens who need to be adopted for Christmas this year.

This will be the 10th year for Park Hills Senior Center’s adopt-a-senior program, which has expanded to include more seniors each year.

Seniors can be adopted by contacting Buxton at 573-431-4974 or messaging through the senior center’s Facebook page.

Buxton said people who sponsor a senior should only spend what they’re comfortable with.

“They will appreciate whatever you get them,” she said.

Gifts should be turned in to the Park Hills Senior Center at 224 West Main no later than Dec. 16.

A Black Friday Bingo event is taking place on Nov. 25 at Leadington VFW Post 5741, located at 600 Woodlawn Drive. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Bingo begins at 2 p.m. A silent auction and other activities will be part of this event. Participants can pay $25 for snacks and receive 20 games of Bingo. All money raised from this event goes to the Park Hills Senior Center’s meals program.

Donations are needed for Black Friday Bingo, including gift baskets, items for the silent auction and gift cards. Donations may be made in honor of a loved one or in the name of a business or individual.

Park Hills Senior Center staff and volunteers deliver meals to seniors through seven routes including Desloge, Leadington, Leadwood and Park Hills. Although onsite lunchtime meals are offered Monday through Friday, only about 25 people eat in-person and about 35 people enjoy a carryout lunch.

“Many of our seniors have a spouse who is extremely sick and as a couple they can’t come in or I have many who still worry about COVID,” said Buxton.

She has been director of the Park Hills Senior Center for nearly 23 years and is well known for her generosity, compassion, cheerful disposition and dedication to the area’s senior citizens.

Volunteers are always needed at the Park Hills Senior Center. Contact Buxton at 573-431-4974 for more information.