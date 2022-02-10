Sports complex naming rights up for bid

The city of Fredericktown announced this week it is searching for sponsors including naming rights for its new Sports Complex.

"As you all know, the City of Fredericktown, Madison County and various individuals have been working on the Sports Complex for quite some time now," the city's letter to local businesses and individuals stated. "The intentions are trying to make a better place for the sports enthusiast of Fredericktown/Madison Co. to have for the enjoyment of their pastime activities."

Officials said the fields are near completion and currently are just waiting on lighting for the fields, which the city does now have in its possession.

"As soon as we get the information from the engineers, we intend to get started on the installation of these poles and lights," the letter stated. "This has been an expensive project but we can honestly say we have not cut any corners anywhere in this project."

Officials invite anyone who has not seen the new fields to take a drive out and look them over.

"Everything from the dirt work to the light bulbs is top quality," the letter goes on to state. "I hope these fields receive a lot of use and bring a great deal of pleasure to the people who will use them."

It is now at the point where it can start hanging sponsorship banners and signage on or around the Sports Complex.

A list of pricing for these banners and signs has been agreed upon and sent out to all the local businesses and citizens.

"I wanted to give all of our local businesses and citizens the chance to obtain naming rights of the entire sports complex," the letter states. "We will be placing this signage in a decorative structure at the entrance to the Sports Complex and facing Commercial Drive and Highway 67.

"We intend to do this by a bidding process. We will be collecting these bids until March 14, 2022. Hopefully this will give ample time to get the sign made and installed before the ball seasons begin."

Naming rights for the complex will be a per year bid with a four-year lock in. There is a minimum reserve bid price and any lower bids will be rejected. Interested parties should turn their bid into the City Clerk’s Office at 124 W. Main St., Fredericktown, in a sealed envelope titled "Complex Naming Rights" before 1 p.m. March 14. At that time the city will open the bids.

Other sponsorship opportunities are as follows:

Outfield fence banners, (4X6) $250 per year for a 3-year term with cost of making the sign included. If less than 3-year term you must pay for the cost of making the sign.

Dugout banners, (4X6) $400 (Baseball) $300 (Softball) per year for 3-year term with cost of making the sign included. If less than 3-year term you must pay for the cost of making the sign.

Scoreboard sign, (Top) Purchase price of the scoreboard. Scoreboard life or till asked to remove by owner. ($10,000). (2 available) (Side) $300 for ½ or $500 for whole side. Per year 3-year term.

Field Sponsorship, (front of each field) 3 by 5 sign on decorative type structure $250 per month with a 3-year term. (3 available)

Complex naming rights, highest bid gets naming rights (with reserve amount).

