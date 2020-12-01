Sports editor wins Missouri Press Awards

The Daily Journal congratulates Sports Editor Matt King on earning two awards in the 2020 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.

King placed first in Best Sports Photograph in Class 1 Dailies for "Basketball Dive" (published Jan. 26, 2019) and second place in Best Sports News Story or Package in Class 1 Dailies for "Dragons cap turnaround by claiming district crown" (published Oct. 31, 2019.)

The photo caption for the winning photo from the Farmington/Central Boys Basketball game on Jan. 25, 2019 says, "Farmington senior center Cole Laurence uses a maximum diving effort to save a loose ball from going out of bounds during second quarter action against Central on Friday night."

The article, for which he received second place, was the Ste. Genevieve Dragons' volleyball season wrapping up with a win after many struggles.

Here's the first few paragraphs from the article about Ste. Genevieve's win:

Julia McKlin never lost hope that her team’s volleyball season would turn around, even when Ste. Genevieve had just three victories to show for its first 14 matches.