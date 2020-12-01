Sports editor wins Missouri Press Awards

The Daily Journal congratulates Sports Editor Matt King on earning two awards in the 2020 Missouri Press Association Better Newspaper Contest.
King placed first in Best Sports Photograph in Class 1 Dailies for "Basketball Dive" (published Jan. 26, 2019) and second place in Best Sports News Story or Package in Class 1 Dailies for "Dragons cap turnaround by claiming district crown" (published Oct. 31, 2019.)
The photo caption for the winning photo from the Farmington/Central Boys Basketball game on Jan. 25, 2019 says, "Farmington senior center Cole Laurence uses a maximum diving effort to save a loose ball from going out of bounds during second quarter action against Central on Friday night."
The article, for which he received second place, was the Ste. Genevieve Dragons' volleyball season wrapping up with a win after many struggles.
Here's the first few paragraphs from the article about Ste. Genevieve's win:
Julia McKlin never lost hope that her team’s volleyball season would turn around, even when Ste. Genevieve had just three victories to show for its first 14 matches.
Injuries had plagued the Dragons and forced several unexpected lineup changes over the first six weeks this fall. But they patiently weathered that adversity and gradually healed.
McKlin and her classmates concluded Tuesday night hoisting a plaque in celebration mode after Ste. Genevieve downed Festus 25-23, 25-17 for its fourth consecutive district title.
FESTUS, Mo. – Julia McKlin never lost hope that her team’s volleyball season would turn around, even when Ste. Genevieve had just three victor…
The Dragons entered the Class 3, District 2 bracket seeded fifth among seven teams, but became the last squad standing after stunning top-seeded Central earlier in the evening.
“It feels so amazing, especially because we’re seniors and we gave it our everything,” McKlin said. “I feel like we are finding our 100-percent best that we can be.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.