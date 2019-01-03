Try 1 month for 99¢

Benedictine College has recognized students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester.

Levi Spray of Bonne Terre, was recently named to the Dean's List for the fall semester, which ended in December.

Any full time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a perfect 4.0 grade point average through the spring term is named to the President's list. Full time students with 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean's List. Of the 1,914 students on campus for 2018-2019 academic year, 127 made the President's List and 623 made the Dean's List.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments