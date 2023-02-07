The "Spread the Love" shopping event is returning to Fredericktown on Saturday.

The day of shopping fun started last year as an attempt to cure the winter blues. It was so much fun, shop owners decided to bring it back this year.

From 10 a.m to 2 p.m. on Saturday, participating local businesses are planning to provide a day of fun, community support, and of course, deals.

Organizers are urging shoppers to keep an eye on the individual pages of such shops as Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower for deal announcements.

Organizer and Co-Owner of Brick & Mortar Aimee Kurgas said, the event will have two new additions this year.

Calvary Church has partnered with the event to spread a little extra love to those in need. There will be a shoe giveaway, along with a food drive for the local pantry.

"They will be setting up a shoe store at the (Calvary) church where anyone can come to receive a free pair of new, name-brand shoes," Kurgas said. "If they make a donation to the food pantry, they can 'double the love' and receive a ticket allowing them an extra free pair of shoes."

Kurgas said, most of the shoes are kid sizes, but there will be additional sizes as well. They are just more limited.

The giveaway is "while supplies last" but the church has more than 4,000 pairs of shoes on hand.

The shoes are being provided as a free resource open to all, with no special requirements. Most shoe sizes are in the toddler through intermediate school range, but other sizes will be given if available.

Also returning to "Spread the Love" will be a variety of food trucks, located at The Crazy Wildflower on East College Avenue along with a fun photo op.

Similar to Small Business Saturday, shoppers will be given a punch card with a list of participating businesses where they can have their card punched and be entered to win a prize basket.

Punch cards can be picked up at Brick & Mortar, Country Lane, Georgie Kay's and The Crazy Wildflower. After shoppers visit all the locations and have their cards filled, they can be returned at any of those shops to be entered in the grand prize.