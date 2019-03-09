When March rolls around, not only is it closer to the beginning of spring, but it’s also the time when we “lose” an hour of time by setting our clocks ahead, or "springing forward."
The idea of springing forward and falling back has been a source of some tension over the years as many individuals find the time change to be senseless and outdated.
When people talk about Daylight Saving Time, it’s not uncommon to hear that it was enacted so that farmers could have an extra hour of daylight to work. This common thought is a falsehood.
Christopher Kline, of the History Channel, wrote that farmers were actually deeply opposed to Daylight Saving Time when it was implemented on March 31, 1918. Kline says it caused farmers to actually have to wait an hour before being able to cut hay or milk cows, so it was very disruptive to their schedule.
So the big question is – does Daylight Saving Time have an impact on farming?
Local farmer Ben Davis said that he thinks all farmers are glad to have an extra hour of daylight to get chores done in the evenings.
“Many farmers are part-time farmers and work during the day so the extra hour of daylight gives us more time to get things done,” said Davis.
As for the animals, Davis says the time change has no real impact on them as the day is still 24 hours regardless of the time on the clock.
What do people think of Daylight Saving Time?
In an unofficial poll conducted on Facebook, 68 percent of people surveyed stated that they believe we should stop doing Daylight Savings Time while the other 32 percent saw nothing wrong with the time changes.
The big argument comes when deciding whether to remain on standard time or daylight savings time.
In a separate poll, when asked if we were to stop daylight savings time, should we stay on daylight time or remain on standard time, the results were more divided.
A total of 44 percent of people polled said that we should remain on standard time, while 56 percent voted to stay permanently on daylight time.
According to a Swedish Study in the New England Journal of Medicine, it was found that Daylight Savings Time can actually have adverse health consequences. According to the study, the risk of heart attack increases the first three weekdays following the time change.
In addition, the study noted that traffic accidents increase on the Monday following the change and also workplace accidents increase in number and severity on the Monday following the time change.
The time will move forward one hour on Sunday at 2 a.m. Also, this is a time when many people remember to change the batteries in their smoke detectors, so change those batteries and change those clocks.
