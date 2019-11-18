St. Francois County 911 Board discusses finances

The board of St. Francois County 911 reviewed the joint communications center’s financial position and discussed projects on the horizon during their meeting Wednesday morning.
Treasurer and District 1 Board Member Ginger Taylor, of Taylor Tax & Consulting, heads the budget and finance committee. She indicated that, in reviewing sales tax collections since April 2015, she was pleased with collections for October.
“I was pleasantly surprised to see October was up pretty significantly over all the other years,” she said. “This year, our October sales tax collections were almost $215,000, where in the past years, it was $179,000, $159,000, $168,000, $184,000. So you know, there was a lot going on. People are shopping and doing things.”
She said total sales tax collections have been a little over $13 million, from April 2015 to October 2019. The tax is expected to last seven years, with three full years completed and working closer to four.
“Last month, we were talking about the retirement of that loan, which we’re still on track to get that retired here very soon. We put into our budget this year $600,000 toward the loan, or $150,000 per quarter,” she said. “We’re going to look at the increase in our assets at the end of this year and see if we’d like to make a one-time payment for the rest of that. We’re not ready to do that yet, but that’s the direction we’re headed.”
In all, she said, the financial statements are in “sound position.”
“Everything looks in line with what we budgeted,” she said.
Later in the meeting, the board approved the 2020 budget, also presented by Taylor, which will be almost $3.6 million. In it, 2% cost-of-living increases will be set aside for employees. Last year, COLA was estimated at 2.8%, so employees received a 3% adjustment.
A tuition reimbursement program is also on the table, with $10,000 to be set aside for employees to pursue additional, career-related training and education. 911 Center Director Alan Wells said he’s still working on the parameters and requirements of the program.
About $300,000 that was allocated in this year’s budget for the Simms Mountain Tower project is expected to move over to next year’s budget, as 2019 winds down and the center waits for an RFP from the architect before replacement of the decades-old tower can be pursued.
Board Chairman Ron Bockenkamp thanked Taylor for her analysis, and recognized Deputy Director Tina Harris and Administrative Assistant Allison McAtee for their extensive help to prepare the budget.
Taylor said in December, the board will have a revised 2019 budget to review.
The board also approved authorizing Wells to pursue bids from three vendors to replace a 15-year-old generator on Simms Mountain after its motor recently failed. The cost to replace the generator is expected to be $16,000-18,000, and Wells said he is keeping an eye on how to tie the generator in with the new tower to be built at that location. He said the existing tower is maintained in partnership with Southeast Missouri University, which also uses it for its public radio station, KRCU. He said the university will be sharing the generator’s cost.
In other matters:
Big River and Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte reported both departments will be scheduled for an ISO review in January. He said the results should be received three months later.
Allen Stegall, IT administrator, said a recent phone upgrade went very well.
Lead Supervisor Chuck Farr said cross-training with Farmington Police Department personnel was postponed to next week, due to Monday and Tuesday’s icy road conditions.
An appreciation dinner will be held at Mineral Area Elks on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m.
Calls for service in October amounted to 8,870, an average of 286 per day. The 911 calls averaged 97 per day, according to Wells.
The next meeting is 10 a.m., Dec. 11, at the 911 Center in the Park Hills Industrial Park.
