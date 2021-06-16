St. Francois County gains in population

White says the information can aid decision-makers in the private and public sectors by helping to pinpoint trends, opportunities, needs and areas of concern.

“This can help people understand why some places are on the trajectory they’re on,” he says.

It’s not enough to know if a particular place is growing or shrinking, he notes. The main reasons for population change can vary: There’s natural change — the number of births vs. the number of deaths — as well as domestic and international migration into or out of an area.

White said examining these numbers in the context of other information can help create a clearer picture of who is moving in or out of a specific area — and why.

“A growing area that attracts retirees or second home buyers — like around the Lake of the Ozarks — may face challenges if they can’t attract or retain working-age people to keep pace with its population growth,” White said. The increasing popularity of remote work creates opportunities for some communities to attract new residents or retain existing ones, but only if there is sufficient infrastructure, including broadband access.