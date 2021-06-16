St. Francois County gains in population

As the U.S. Census Bureau releases information collected from the 2020 census, a University of Missouri associate extension professor and policy research professor has compiled state-specific data in a report that shows St. Francois as one of the few counties in southeast Missouri that are gaining in population over the last 10 years.
Missouri’s population grew by about 11,000 people from 2019 to 2020. This 0.2% increase is only half the national rate of 0.4%, though it is typical of the modest growth experienced by many other Midwestern states.
But the picture gets more complicated when you zoom in to specific regions and counties.
“This growth is uneven,” said Mark White, University of Missouri associate extension professor and policy research professor at MU’s Truman School of Public Affairs.
For example, certain areas are seeing strong growth, such as the area around Springfield and some of the suburban areas around St. Louis and Kansas City, White said. However, many rural counties throughout Missouri are steadily losing residents.
White is the author of “Population Trends in Missouri and Its Regions,” which draws on the U.S. Census Bureau’s population estimates released in May. His report looks at population change at the state, region and county level over the past year (2019-2020) and last decade (2010-2020), during which the state’s population increased by 2.6% to 6.2 million.
White says the information can aid decision-makers in the private and public sectors by helping to pinpoint trends, opportunities, needs and areas of concern.
“This can help people understand why some places are on the trajectory they’re on,” he says.
It’s not enough to know if a particular place is growing or shrinking, he notes. The main reasons for population change can vary: There’s natural change — the number of births vs. the number of deaths — as well as domestic and international migration into or out of an area.
White said examining these numbers in the context of other information can help create a clearer picture of who is moving in or out of a specific area — and why.
“A growing area that attracts retirees or second home buyers — like around the Lake of the Ozarks — may face challenges if they can’t attract or retain working-age people to keep pace with its population growth,” White said. The increasing popularity of remote work creates opportunities for some communities to attract new residents or retain existing ones, but only if there is sufficient infrastructure, including broadband access.
According to the report, as a region, Southeastern Missouri lost 7,800 residents, or -2.1%, between 2010 and 2020. This aggregate population loss resulted from net domestic out-migration, and especially over the second half of the last decade, negative natural change, such as more deaths than births.
These trends, however, were not consistent throughout the region. Most population loss occurred in Missouri’s Bootheel, whereas several counties in the northern part of the region, such as Cape Girardeau, St. Francois and Perry, grew between 2010 and 2020, White reported.
The region’s largest county, Cape Girardeau, added an estimated 3,600 net new residents between 2010 and 2020 and its population is now almost 80,000. During this time period it had an annualized growth rate of 0.5%, making it Missouri’s 13th fastest growing county. This growth resulted from international in-migration, natural increase, and domestic in-migration.
St. Francois County, the region’s second-largest county at a population of 66,500, added 950 net new residents over the past decade at a rate of 0.1% annually, in large part due to net domestic in-migration, offsetting negative natural change.
The most significant losses occurred in the Bootheel area. Between 2010 and 2020, Pemiscot (-1.6%), New Madrid (-1.2%), Mississippi (-1.2%), and Dunklin (-1.0%) counties had the state’s second, fourth, fifth, and eighth fastest annual rates of decline. Combined, these counties lost an estimated 9,600 residents during this period. These losses resulted for net domestic out-migration and, with the exception of Pemiscot County, negative natural change.
The 30-page report, available as a downloadable PDF at extension.missouri.edu/mx55, looks at population change in the other regions:
- Central Missouri’s growth has slowed over the last decade due to lower rates of natural change (births vs. deaths) and a decrease in international in-migration. Boone County, home to Columbia and the University of Missouri, was a major source of growth in the region.
- The Kansas City region, home to almost a fifth of the state’s population, added 85,000 new residents over the last decade. Platte and Clay counties were among the state’s fastest-growing counties.
- The St. Louis region’s suburban counties are among the state’s fastest growing, but the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County have been losing population, offsetting some of the region’s overall growth.
- To the north of St. Louis, growth in suburban Lincoln and Warren counties gave northeastern Missouri a net gain in population over the last decade, but most of the region’s predominantly rural counties lost population due to domestic out-migration.
- Northwestern Missouri’s population has fallen almost 5% since 2010. Buchanan County, which includes St. Joseph, lost 10% of its population in the last decade due in large part to domestic out-migration.
- The seven-county Ozark region grew 8.1% from 2010 to 2020, increasing its population by 42,300. Almost half of that increase was in Greene County, as the Springfield metropolitan statistical area was one the state’s fastest-growing regions.
- Southwestern Missouri has seen steady growth, mostly in the Joplin metropolitan statistical area, despite the disruption of the 2011 tornado. Several of the region’s largely rural counties lost population.
- Much of west-central and south-central Missouri has seen significant losses in population, but those trends have started to reverse in parts of west-central Missouri, with growth in Johnson, Pettis and Benton counties.