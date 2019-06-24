{{featured_button_text}}
Fuel spill closes St. Joe Drive

A fuel spill temporarily closed St. Joe Drive at the intersection of Lewis Street in Park Hills. 

 Matt McFarland, Daily Journal

St. Joe Drive was closed at the intersection of Lewis Street for about an hour Monday afternoon.

Police, firefighters, and road crews were on the scene of a small fuel spill at the intersection of Lewis Street and St. Joe Drive in Park Hills about 1 p.m.

According to the Park Hills Police Department, the fuel leaked from a holding tank at the Parkland Hope Center.

“The owner of the center tried to do the right thing and use water to wash away the spill, unfortunately, the water made things worse," Sgt. Todd Inserra said.

He said that the spill is not major and crews were working to lay absorbent material on the roadway to isolate the spill. The road was re-opened at 2 p.m.

Absorbent is a gravel material so motorists should use caution when driving the area.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616.

