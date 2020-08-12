St. Joe, mining museum share future plans

Officials from St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Historic Site held an annual public meeting Saturday in which they outlined plans and projects in the works, as well as their response to COVID-19.
Some of the Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR's) endeavors in the local state parks include completing a mountain biking trail and bicycle and off-road vehicle (ORV) connector trails, and expanding the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range.
Mike Sutherland, Missouri State Parks director, first began by explaining changes park staff have had to make due to COVID-19. Sutherland had only been on the job for about three weeks when he had to decide how Missouri’s state parks would handle the ever-changing COVID pandemic.
“I became the director in February and about March, we started making changes,” Sutherland said. “Those changes continue to cover COVID and all of the implications that [it] has had on Missouri State Parks and on our lives in general.
“We had some really challenging times,” said Sutherland. “Of course, we shut down our historic sites, our indoor spaces and our visitor centers for a time. That was our first big decision, and I'm not sure any state park director has ever had to do that before.”
Sutherland said they tried to take a staged approach in responding to the pandemic.
“Every week was something different; every day was something different, but we did progress to the point where we had the campgrounds closed for about a month and a half," he said. "That was a really significant challenge because people wanted to be outside, but we were really trying to figure out how we were going to navigate and balance the safety of our staff and our visitors while also providing the service.”
When the campgrounds reopened, Sutherland said they took steps to control the flow of visitors by limiting the number of campground reservations in some of the parks. He said park revenues took a hit during the downtime but he believes they will rebound.
St. Joe State Park is the third largest state park in Missouri. The park had just under 400,000 visitors last year and approximately 30,000 of those visitors were ORV riders.
Changes unique to St. Joe State Park included taking ORV riding reservations and payments in advance to reduce personal contact. The parks director said this system has also helped staff monitor the flow of people coming through the grounds.
Looking ahead, Sutherland said park improvements will be a high priority.
“We continue to really concentrate on maintenance and repair, you'll see that a lot.” He said. “We continue to put a lot of our funding toward that.”
He said the unpredictability of revenue generated by sales tax, which accounts for three-quarters of the division’s budget, has slowed some building projects. Sutherland stressed, the projects are not canceled but will take longer to complete.
St. Joe State Park Supervisor Sandy McCain discussed plans for an eight-mile-long mountain bicycle trail coming soon to the park. She explained how the trail materialized, and when riders can expect to be able to use it.
“The Missouri Mudders is a motorcycle group that had a lot of members that were also mountain bicyclists and years ago, they asked if they could put on and sponsor a mountain bicycle race,” said McCain. “So, we tried it out and it went over really, really well. People really enjoyed it.
“In fact, the course was laid out so well, that after the race, people still continued to use that trail,” she explained. “It was not a designated trail, but people still used it, and that caused a little bit of concern for our natural resource program because of soil compaction.”
The park supervisor said they were concerned certain plants wouldn’t be able to grow because of the compacted soil so they came up with a solution.
“We're going to go ahead and keep a lot of that particular course, or that route, for the trail with just a few minor re-routes here and there,” she said. “So we'll do most of the work on that this coming winter. Once that trail has been completed, we'll get the signs up and it will be our new designated mountain bicycle trail.”
St. Joe State Park Manager Eric Gregory introduced himself at the meeting. Relatively new on the job, Gregory became the park manager at the beginning of February. He has worked in the state parks for 21 years, first as a park ranger before transitioning into park management in 2010. He went to high school in Lesterville and then attended college at MAC and Southeast Missouri State University.
Gregory praised the park staff, volunteers, and campground hosts for their handling of the problems and hurdles brought on by COVID-19.
The park manager then moved on to talk about the ORV and Bicycle connector trails nearing completion.
The new connector trailheads have been constructed off U.S. 67 at the Fairgrounds exit, near Hefner’s Furniture and Leadbelt Powersports. There is a parking lot at the trailhead's entrance that can accommodate 37 vehicles. The lots will be expanded to allow for 60 parking spots in the near future.
“That is a project that [Park Hills], via grant funding, has been working on for a while and now we're working on helping to finish it up,” said Gregory “When the trailhead is established, city residents will be able to ride UTVs (utility task vehicle, or side-by-side) into the trailhead, pay their fee, and access the park. There's also a bike trail trailhead there and walking [trail], obviously.”
Gregory said the new trailhead will make it more convenient for riders coming from the north. Instead of driving all the way into the park via Highway 32, they'll be able to exit U.S. 67 at the fairgrounds and be somewhat closer.
Gregory said park staff is finishing up fencing along the trail next to park property, and when the fencing and final inspections are complete, they are hoping to have the connector trails open to visitors.
Another new development was the expansion of the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range located next to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site on Highway 32.
Gregory said plans include building a 3D archery course and a trap and skeet range, added on to the existing 12-booth shooting range.
The project is being grant-funded through MAC, as the range is managed by the community college. Gregory said the expansion project is awaiting approval of a clearance report before construction can begin.
“Our staff is assisting MAC with that [report] and from what I understand, that will be turned back when it's complete to the National Park Service,” he explained. “Upon approval, it has to be made available for public opinion for 30 days. Then, they send it back in and we're hoping to get approval for construction at that point.”
There are four powerhouse structures that are part of the adjacent mine site and as part of the process, three of those structures will have to be removed.
Optimistically, Gregory said they are hoping construction can begin by November or December. “That's going to be a very big deal around here and it's going to be very popular,” Gregory said of the planned expansion.
Range Manager Barry Wilfong invited anyone interested to visit the shooting range in the meantime. He noted they have experienced instructors on-site to guide visitors of all skill levels. Reservations at the range are not necessary but can be made by calling 573-330-5289.
The meeting was capped by Historic Site Manager Art Hebrank detailing the Missouri Mines Historic Site and Museum pandemic approach, as well as completed projects at the tourist site on Highway 32.
Hebrank explained the historic mine is one of the most unique mining complexes in the country. With close to 50,000 visitors last year, managing safety has been a priority during the pandemic.
“Like all state park facilities and everybody else in the world, Missouri Mines has been, and is still, seriously impacted by the COVID-19 problem,” said Hebrank, noting the museum was closed to the public on March 28.
“We were able to keep the outside mine open throughout the whole thing, and we maintained our public restrooms for people to use with extra cleaning,” he explained. “Then on June 11, we reopened the museum, but on a reduced schedule. We're currently open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and just to individuals and families.”
Since reopening in June, Hebrank said, the mine museum has averaged about 80 visitors each weekend.
Among the many operational accomplishments made by the historic site staff, Hebrank noted a few of the more significant improvements.
In the last year, workers completed a major reconfiguration of the interior of the south-central area of the mine’s supply house to create suitable office spaces for the two St. Joe/Missouri Mines park rangers. The project was funded by St. Joe State Park.
Site staff also developed a new motorcycle parking area immediately south of the gatehouse pavilion -- a project initiated by participant request at last year's public meeting. The new parking area is still waiting for location/entry-road directional signs to be completed.
Another addition that Hebrank expressed excitement about was the recent installation of a hand-painted replica of the large, historic, Federal Mill safety sign, across from the Powerhouse-Museum entry.
Moving forward Hebrank said they are waiting to see if the museum will be able to hold its annual Open House and Fall Rocks. The annual Rock Swap was canceled due to pandemic precautions. Hebrank said he believed they would also have to cancel their other two major events, but are waiting just a little longer to make the call.
