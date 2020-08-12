St. Joe, mining museum share future plans

He said the unpredictability of revenue generated by sales tax, which accounts for three-quarters of the division’s budget, has slowed some building projects. Sutherland stressed, the projects are not canceled but will take longer to complete.

St. Joe State Park Supervisor Sandy McCain discussed plans for an eight-mile-long mountain bicycle trail coming soon to the park. She explained how the trail materialized, and when riders can expect to be able to use it.

“The Missouri Mudders is a motorcycle group that had a lot of members that were also mountain bicyclists and years ago, they asked if they could put on and sponsor a mountain bicycle race,” said McCain. “So, we tried it out and it went over really, really well. People really enjoyed it.

“In fact, the course was laid out so well, that after the race, people still continued to use that trail,” she explained. “It was not a designated trail, but people still used it, and that caused a little bit of concern for our natural resource program because of soil compaction.”

The park supervisor said they were concerned certain plants wouldn’t be able to grow because of the compacted soil so they came up with a solution.