St. Joe, mining museum to host meeting Aug. 8

For each of its 91 parks and historic sites, Missouri State Parks (MSP) attempts to hold a meeting each year so the public can share insights and ideas, as well as learn more about MSP’s operations, upcoming plans and latest improvements.
Two local state parks will soon be the topic of discussion. At 4 p.m., Saturday, the public is invited to meet with MSP representatives for an informational meeting on St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines State Historic Site.
The public meeting will be held at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site Museum, 4000 State Highway 32, Park Hills. For more information about the meeting, call the site at 573-431-6226.
“We seem to get maybe 10 people for this annual meeting that lasts maybe 60 or 90 minutes, but there’s really a lot going on at the museum and the park that people should know about,” said Art Hebrank, the museum superintendent. “We’ll be talking about changes to the coronavirus, and short-term plans we have. Having been here for 26 years, I have some long-range plans in mind, but I’m not sure if they’ll come about. We have enormous collections we’re working on cataloging.”
Hebrank said prior meetings have resulted in such updates as parking for motorcycles, since ORV riders from the St. Joe State Park trail had found the gravel parking a bit dangerous to navigate.
The Missouri Mines State Historic Site Museum encompasses about 65 acres and, pre-COVID, saw a 19% increase in visitors, from 40,387 visitors in 2018 to 47,877 visitors in 2019. Hebrank said those numbers are down this year, due to the coronavirus that has kept the doors open three days a week instead of its usual seven.
St. Joe State Park, at about 8,243 acres, is behind only Lake of the Ozarks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins in terms of acreage and draws almost 400,000 visitors a year, based on pre-COVID number from 2018 and 2019.
The park has seen a number of changes over the last five years, from adding the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range next to the mining museum, to the creation of a spur leading from St. Joe’s biking and ORV trails to a new trailhead in Park Hills. The city of Park Hills, which sought a grant to work in partnership with the park, will maintain the new trailhead and a small fee will help keep it maintained and viable.
Last year, Park Hills also passed an ordinance giving UTV riders in the city the ability to ride their cycles through town to St. Joe State Park’s new trailhead. The city has also expressed an interest in developing that area to eventually include shops, restaurants and a hotel.
St. Joe State Park Natural Resources Manager Eric Gregory, who took over from longtime manager Bill Bonnell last year, said MSP prizes these public information meetings and the information they bring.
“Input from the public is so important to us,” Gregory said. “These informational meetings help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. We want to know what we’re doing right and what we need to do better.”
Gregory said he hopes to show a PowerPoint slideshow detailing some of the updates and coming attractions to the park. In addition to anticipating the new trailhead opening, the Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range has a Phase 2 plan waiting in the wings that could add a trap and skeet range and a 3D archery course.
For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.
The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.
Anyone with questions regarding Missouri State Parks can email moparks@dnr.mo.gov.
