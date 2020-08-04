St. Joe, mining museum to host meeting Aug. 8

The Missouri Mines State Historic Site Museum encompasses about 65 acres and, pre-COVID, saw a 19% increase in visitors, from 40,387 visitors in 2018 to 47,877 visitors in 2019. Hebrank said those numbers are down this year, due to the coronavirus that has kept the doors open three days a week instead of its usual seven.

St. Joe State Park, at about 8,243 acres, is behind only Lake of the Ozarks and Johnson’s Shut-Ins in terms of acreage and draws almost 400,000 visitors a year, based on pre-COVID number from 2018 and 2019.

The park has seen a number of changes over the last five years, from adding the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range next to the mining museum, to the creation of a spur leading from St. Joe’s biking and ORV trails to a new trailhead in Park Hills. The city of Park Hills, which sought a grant to work in partnership with the park, will maintain the new trailhead and a small fee will help keep it maintained and viable.

Last year, Park Hills also passed an ordinance giving UTV riders in the city the ability to ride their cycles through town to St. Joe State Park’s new trailhead. The city has also expressed an interest in developing that area to eventually include shops, restaurants and a hotel.