St. Joe State Park ready for three seasons of events

The Rally at the Mines has come and gone, but St. Joe State Park, Missouri’s third-largest state park, has many more events on the books this spring, summer and fall.

Visitors who aren’t participating in the events might want to check ahead during these dates, since portions of the bicycle and horse trails, the ORV riding area or the Sgt. Darrell S. Cole Memorial Shooting Range might be closed or limited to traffic.

Camping during high-demand weekend events is also tight or nonexistent, although plenty of hotel options can be found up and down US 67, which runs within a few miles of the park’s several entrances: Pimville Road from Farmington and Park Hills, at the Mining Museum State Historic Site in Park Hills, the Oak Ridge Trailhead and the new Donnelly-LaMear Trailhead by Fairgrounds.

On May 15, the Leadbelt National Enduro, sponsored by Missouri Mudders, will close the ORV riding area from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. to general riding. This motorcycle-only event will determine who will be able to maneuver the course successfully, and riders will use the Missouri Mines State Historic Site entrance. More information can be obtained at momudders.com or by calling Mike Silger, 636-639-6373.

In June and July, a series of kayak lessons will be given this summer for only a small fee: June 21 at 5 p.m., June 22 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and July 28 at 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Space is limited, and registration can be made at www.mostateparks.com or by calling 877-422-6766 or by calling Ibra Perez-Vera at 573-751-1643.

On July 16-17, Miner Tough Weekend, also hosted by Missouri Mudders, puts mountain bikers and runners through their paces in a two-day event. July 16 is the Leadbelt Trail Run along an 8-mile marked course. More information can be found at the sponsor’s website, fleetfeetstlouis.com/racing/ffstl/runtheleadbelt. The next day, July 17, is the Leadbelt XC Mountain Bicycle Race, open to all ages and skill levels. Parking and registration are at Monsanto Lake, Shelter 6, and shuttle service will be provided to the Pim Day Use Area, where the start and finish are located.

On Aug. 27-28, the Singletrack Showdown, sponsored by National Interscholastic Cycling Association and Missouri Interscholastic Cycling League, will bring 6th through 12th graders to the trail for serious mountain biking competition. Parking and registration will be at Monsanto Lake Shelter 6, and shuttle service will be provided to Pim Day Use Area, where the races start and finish. More information can be gotten from Annie Schwartz, 412-889-6126 or www.missourimtb.org.

On Sept. 17 at Shelter 1, those who use the park or have ideas for its improvements are welcome at the annual public meeting. Park officials will share updates on how St. Joe is doing and what plans are in store for its future, and anyone who attends can ask questions or provide input. More information can be obtained by calling the park, 573-431-1069.

On Oct. 7-8, a tractor trailer truck show will benefit The Little Learner’s Spectrum Center, an inclusive early childhood program that specializes in milestone assessments for those on the autism spectrum. For more information, check out the Facebook page Show & Shine for a Special Kind, or contact Kasey Aslinger, 573-366-1464.

On Oct. 23, the Leadbelt Hare Scrambles is a motorcycle-only event that will determine who’s the fastest to finish the course. Sponsored by Missouri Mudders, more information can be found about the race at www.mhsc.com, momudders.com, or by calling Mike Silger, 636-639-6373. The ORV Riding Area will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. for general riding.

On Oct. 29, runners will flock to the Missouri Mines State Historic Site Entrance for the St. Francois County Rotary Hero Run, with 8 a.m. registration and 9 a.m. start. The event encourages runners to complete a 5K foot race dressed as their favorite superheroes. More information can be found by visiting the rotary Facebook page, facebook.com/sfcrotary.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

