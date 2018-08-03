Subscribe for 17¢ / day
St. Joe State Park to host public info meeting
Provided by Missouri State Parks

St. Joe State Park invites the public to a combined informational meeting being held 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Missouri Mines State Historic Site.

The public is invited to share comments about the park and historic site and their operations. Park and historic site staff will be on hand to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public.

The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or historic site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is located at 4000 Highway 32 in Park Hills. For more information call St. Joe State Park at 573-431-1069 or Missouri Mines State Historic Site at 573-431-6226.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

