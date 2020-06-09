St. Joseph 4th Quarter Honor Roll

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Emily Williams
4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll
Reese Busenbark
Michaela Goodson
Parker Hendrixson
Chloe Runk
Jimmy Martin
5th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Alexis Cassimatis
5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll
Samuel Figueroa
6th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Clare Maloney
6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll
Brayden Diaz
Carson Golden Koppeis
Savannah Scafer
Remy Williams
7th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Lilly Brockland
Alex Cummings
Lily Anna Dowell
Eva Guzman
Kiya Wade
Meredith Williams
8th Grade “A” Honor Roll
Alyssa Coleman
Katherine Werner
