St. Joseph 4th Quarter Honor Roll
0 comments

St. Joseph 4th Quarter Honor Roll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

4th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Emily Williams

4th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll

Reese Busenbark

Michaela Goodson

Parker Hendrixson

Chloe Runk

Jimmy Martin

5th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Alexis Cassimatis

5th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll

Samuel Figueroa

6th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Clare Maloney

6th Grade “A/B” Honor Roll

Brayden Diaz

Carson Golden Koppeis

Savannah Scafer

Remy Williams

7th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Lilly Brockland

Alex Cummings

Lily Anna Dowell

Eva Guzman

Kiya Wade

Meredith Williams

8th Grade “A” Honor Roll

Alyssa Coleman

Katherine Werner

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News