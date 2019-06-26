It’s that time of year again … time for the St. Joseph Annual Parish Picnic in Farmington. In fact, this year’s celebration in downtown Farmington is the 45th picnic.
Activities begin Saturday at 6 p.m. Plenty of food and drinks will be available, including ethnic foods such as Hispanic, Filipino and a brand-new Caribbean food stand.
Shannon Cox and Black Diamond are in concert at 7 p.m. There is even a “bottle booth” game with brand new items like sunscreen, shampoo, perfume, wine, marinades, soda, shower gels, olive oil, cosmetics and more.
On Sunday activities begin with 10:30 a.m. registration across Long Street near the stage for the cornhole tournament. Sunday dinner of kettle beef and chicken with all the trimmings is being served in the air-conditioned dining room of the St. Joe gymnasium at 11 a.m.
At that time tickets also go on sale for the grand raffle and quilt raffle. The country store opens in the cafeteria, with handcrafted items; baked goods; garden vegetables; and homemade canned jellies, jams and vegetables. The flea market, located in the school’s classrooms, will include plenty of treasures to buy. A greenhouse with potted house plants, perennials and hanging baskets can be found on the patio behind the rectory, outside the door by the country store. A silent auction will include new items, paintings and framed art, gift certificates, ballgame tickets, antiques, electronics and more. More food and drinks can be purchased at outside booths near the stage.
A brand new event – a car show – is being held on Sunday at 11:30 and is sponsored by the Foothills Car Club.
Other activities for Sunday include a performance by Tom Sampson at noon; Bingo in the cafeteria; cake walk; kids’ games on the lawn between the church and school; a clown who will be making balloon art; and cornhole tournament. In addition, the top three acts from the school talent show will perform beginning at 2 p.m., followed by the band Route 67 from 2:30-5 p.m. The silent auction ends at 4:30 in the parish center, followed by the quilt and grand raffles at 5 p.m. outside the stage.
Bingo pull tabs and poker will also be part of both days’ activities. For more information, call 573-756-4250.
