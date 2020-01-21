{{featured_button_text}}

“A” Honor Roll

5th Grade

Alexis Cassimatis

6th Grade

Clare Maloney

7th Grade

Kyla Wade

8th Grade

Alyssa Coleman, Katherine Werner

“B” Honor Roll

4th Grade

Reese Busenbark, Michaela Goodson, Parker Hendrixson, Jimmy Martin, Aniston McDowell, Chloe Runk

5th Grade

Gus Brockland, Dylan Coleman, Samuel Figueroa

6th Grade

Brayden Diaz, Carson Golden-Koppeis, Savannah Schafer, Remy Williams

7th Grade

Lilly Brockland, Alex Cummings, Lily Anna Dowell, Eva Guzman, Jessica Wade, Meredith Williams

8th Grade

Mercedes Parker, Keegan Wade

