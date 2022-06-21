St. Joseph's annual parish picnic returns June 25-26

The St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Picnic will be held June 25-26 in Farmington.

According to Father William Thess, pastor of St. Joseph in Farmington, the event is “a weekend of fellowship, food and fun” that is not to be missed.

“Throughout the two days we will have a grand raffle, quilt raffle, silent auction, country store, flea market, greenhouse, poker, and a cornhole tournament,” he said.

Of course, there will be plenty of games for kids of all ages. Music and entertainment will be on the stage all day long.

“The highlight of Sunday is always our mouth-watering ‘all you can eat’ fried chicken and kettle-cooked beef dinners served from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Complimenting the meal will be our parish’s specialty, liver dumplings, along with numerous other scrumptious sides and desserts. Carryouts are available.”

Thess also expressed excitement about the musical entertainment being offered at the two-day event.

“We will have great free entertainment this year both Saturday evening and all day on Sunday,” he said. “The awesome band, The South Side Johnny Band, will be our featured band Saturday evening.

"Some wonderful barbecue food, sides and drinks will be available Saturday evening, as well as all day Sunday. We would like to invite all members of the Farmington community to come enjoy a day filled with food, friends and fun. We hope to see you there!”

