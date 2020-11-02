St. Louis man starts US COVID-19 memorial

A St. Louis area man has started a project to make sure those who have died of COVID-19 in the US are not forgotten.
Valley Park resident Todd Hulbert sat up in bed one morning and knew he had to do something.
He told his wife about his idea.
“And she said, ‘You’ve got to go do this,” Hulbert said.
In July, they started working on the US COVID Memorial -- https://www.uscovidmemorial.com/ -- and about two weeks ago, officially launched their campaign to get the word out, gather eulogies and stories, and to raise funds.
“Every day, the number of victims go up,” Hubert said in a release. “They were just statistics; however, these are real people and grieving families. They had limited ways to share or memorialize their life or put a name and face to that statistic, which is part in the healing process. There are several localized media and community organizations collecting stories, but no sincere attempt to consolidate them all into one place until now.”
Hulbert and his family are acquainted with the grief of losing a loved one to COVID. His wife’s brother died in early April, early in the pandemic.
“At that point, they didn't know if it was from COVID or not,” he added, “but we're 90% sure it was.”
Hulbert said they are hoping people visit the website and share stories of their loved ones. They also plan to compile stories from media outlets and other organizations.
They also want survivors and first responders to share their experiences with COVID, as well as to hear stories of how people’s lives have been impacted.
“We feel that these stories are also important, particularly when we're talking about building a national memorial,” Hulbert said.
The virtual memorial is the starting point, but the ultimate goal is a physical memorial.
It’s a grassroots campaign, so they are also hoping to raise funds to hire staff, improve the website, form a non-profit, and to just move forward with gathering stories.
“It’s a huge undertaking,” he said.
The project is in the early stages, but Hulbert said the response so far has been positive.
“Getting people to get in this early and and start writing stories, it's been a bit challenging,” he said. “But like with everything, you’ve got to start somewhere.”
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
