St. Louis man starts US COVID-19 memorial

A St. Louis area man has started a project to make sure those who have died of COVID-19 in the US are not forgotten.

Valley Park resident Todd Hulbert sat up in bed one morning and knew he had to do something.

He told his wife about his idea.

“And she said, ‘You’ve got to go do this,” Hulbert said.

In July, they started working on the US COVID Memorial -- https://www.uscovidmemorial.com/ -- and about two weeks ago, officially launched their campaign to get the word out, gather eulogies and stories, and to raise funds.

“Every day, the number of victims go up,” Hubert said in a release. “They were just statistics; however, these are real people and grieving families. They had limited ways to share or memorialize their life or put a name and face to that statistic, which is part in the healing process. There are several localized media and community organizations collecting stories, but no sincere attempt to consolidate them all into one place until now.”

Hulbert and his family are acquainted with the grief of losing a loved one to COVID. His wife’s brother died in early April, early in the pandemic.