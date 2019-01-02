A St. Louis area teen was moderately injured in an off-road accident at a local state park Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Andrew Brown, 15, of Bridgeton, was driving a motorcycle, a 2011 Honda CRF450, on the off-road recreational area of St. Joe State Park Sunday. At just after 1 p.m., Brown struck an embankment, causing the motorcycle to overturn.
Brown was thrown off the motorcycle and received moderate injuries. Brown was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance District to Parkland Health Center in Farmington. Brown was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.
An accident occurring on Missouri Highway 32, just west of Park Hills, left two women with moderate injuries Friday morning.
According to the highway patrol report, Annette DeClue, 54, of Park Hills, was driving her 2002 GMC Envoy on Highway 32 near Pine Ridge Trail Drive when she swerved right to avoid an animal and traveled off the right side of the road striking several trees.
Both DeClue and her passenger, Genette Law, 37, of Park Hills received moderate injuries and were transported to Parkland Health Center by St. Francois County Ambulance District. The report states that both DeClue and Law were wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.
