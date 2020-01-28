Although St. Paul Lutheran High School may be small in size and number, its school spirit is not to be underestimated as the Giants gear up for winter homecoming this weekend.
After a week of showing their school spirit with events like pajama day and St. Paul Spirit Day, the Giants will be ready to take on Tamms’ Egyptians on Friday evening.
The junior varsity will begin the evening with tip off at 5:30 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m. at the Craig Thomas Gymnasium at St. Paul Elementary School. Homecoming dance will be immediately following the game at the elementary school with the evening concluding at 11 p.m.
This year’s Homecoming Court is made up of Hannah Davis, representing fall sports; Izze Carroll, representing girls’ basketball; Carla Robbs, representing choir; Ashley Wright, representing band; Olivia Ayers, representing spring sports; and Anna O’Connor, representing student leadership.
Although most high schools do have homecoming, some during football season and others during basketball season. St. Paul wanted to do something a little different this year. They wanted to highlight how unique the school is from others in the area.
“We are trying to start a new tradition for homecoming,” said Robbs, a member of the student leadership team. “We want to offer a non-traditional homecoming, the St. Paul Twist, but still have a traditional atmosphere with the basketball game and the homecoming queen.”
The St. Paul Twist, as Robbs mentioned, is not just having spirit week where students dress in their pajamas, or as their favorite meme and finish the week with a basketball game. It’s more than that. According to Robbs, it is what makes St. Paul unique.
“This year, we decided on a TV theme,” Robbs said. “Each grade will compete against each other as they design one of the front windows for the TV show they chose and then make an actual trailer for that show. We are going to have the grade school students judge our work at a pep rally on Friday, decided on what grade had the best window and trailer.”
The seniors this year will be channeling the cast of the television show, “The Office,” while the juniors will try to put their best spin on “Napoleon Dynamite.” However, the younger classes will not be letting the upperclassmen walk away with bragging rights. The sophomores will doing their best impersonation of Tyler Perry’s “Madea,” as the freshmen class strikes with the classic sitcom “Friends.”
This year’s homecoming festivities do not end on Friday at the conclusion of the dance. The school is hosting an alumni homecoming reunion, the St. Paul Social, for those who attended the grade school and the high school. It takes place 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Crown Valley Brewing and Distilling, 13326 Route F, in Ste. Genevieve.
“We want to open this everyone who went to St. Paul, whether it was the grade school or the high school,” said Andy Sherrill, high school principal. “We are inviting former students, faculty, and staff to come out and get reacquainted with each other. The great thing about St. Paul is the family atmosphere it creates, and we don’t want to lose that after you graduate from our school. We are very proud of the alumnus.”
For question about this weekend’s festivities, call St. Paul Lutheran High School at 573-756-1099.
