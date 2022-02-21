St. Paul Lutheran School holding March 5 fundraisers

St. Paul Lutheran School is holding a fundraiser featuring a Chicken & Dumpling Dinner with a Rummage Sale on March 5.
The event will be held in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School gymnasium and commons room. The rummage sale will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the chicken and dumpling dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal will include made-from-scratch chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, roll and dessert for $10 per person.
Order forms can be picked up from the St. Paul Lutheran School office. Pre-orders are due by Feb. 26. All proceeds benefit the St. Paul Lutheran Honor Society and St. Paul Lutheran School.