 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

St. Paul Lutheran School holding March 5 fundraisers

  • Updated
  • 0

St. Paul Lutheran School is holding a fundraiser featuring a Chicken & Dumpling Dinner with a Rummage Sale on March 5.

The event will be held in the St. Paul’s Lutheran School gymnasium and commons room. The rummage sale will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. and the chicken and dumpling dinner from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The meal will include made-from-scratch chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, roll and dessert for $10 per person.

Order forms can be picked up from the St. Paul Lutheran School office. Pre-orders are due by Feb. 26. All proceeds benefit the St. Paul Lutheran Honor Society and St. Paul Lutheran School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

DOC loses on harassment claim

DOC loses on harassment claim

A St. Francois County jury awarded $870,000 in damages to a former Farmington Correctional Center guard who sued the state over a sustained vo…

Watch Now: Related Video

The Carnival of Viareggio in Italy resumes after COVID disruption

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News