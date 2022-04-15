 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

St. Paul Lutheran School to hold annual dinner, auction

  • 0
St. Paul Lutheran School to hold annual dinner, auction

St. Paul Lutheran School will hold its annual Benefit Dinner and Auction on April 30 in the school gymnasium. This year's theme is "Starry Night." The premiere benefit of the year for the school will offer both a silent and live auction. 

St. Paul Lutheran School's annual benefit auction and dinner, the school’s largest fundraiser of the year, is set for April 30 at the school in Farmington with the theme "Starry Night."

“They say, 'it takes a village' and that sentiment certainly applies at St. Paul Lutheran School,” said Jill Kohut, auction chair. “Unlike public schools, we don’t receive state or federal funds — we must rely on tuition. The generous support of the St. Paul Lutheran Church congregation and fundraisers cover the costs of educating our children at a cost of approximately $4,700 per student.

“We recognize that St. Paul’s exceptional standard of high-quality Christian education is made possible in part by the generous financial support of our community. Our business sponsors receive valuable exposure before, during and after this event via the auction’s website, media releases and interviews, as well as being featured in the auction book the night of the event.

"We invite you to partner with us in making the 2022 St. Paul Lutheran School Annual Benefit Dinner and Auction a success.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two injured in accident

Two injured in accident

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported a single vehicle accident with two injured occupants in St. Francois County Saturday afternoon.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine retakes Chernobyl: Officials still unable to restore radiation monitoring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News