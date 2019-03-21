This year's St. Paul Lutheran School Dinner and Benefit Auction marks the 24th anniversary of the event held at St. Paul Lutheran School in Farmington.
What started as a handful of parents holding a silent auction fundraiser for the K-8 school in the gym has blossomed into a sold-out event that utilizes most of the classrooms and is the largest one night fundraiser in the area.
This year the dinner auction has taken on the theme “May the Fourth Be With You,” a play on the date of the event that happens May 4. The Bible verse from Job 17:12: "... in the face of darkness light is near," was chosen to represent the light and dark theme portrayed in the Star Wars saga.
Once again the evening will begin with a silent auction featuring items from many local businesses and individuals. The silent auction rooms close five minutes before dinner, which is once again to be catered by Bow Tie Catering.
The live auction begins after dinner. This year the auction will include Cardinal baseball tickets, tickets to "Hamilton" in Chicago, a Star Wars Disney package and the always popular class displays.
The evening wouldn’t be complete without recognizing this year's Craig Thomas Scholarship recipient. The scholarship was established in 2012 to honor Thomas' legacy by creating a designated fund for families who want their child to attend St. Paul Lutheran School. Since its creation, almost 100 children have been able to attend St. Paul because of the generosity of those attending the dinner.
There is still time for those interested in sponsoring the event or donating an item to either the silent or live auction. Every sponsor and donor will be recognized in the auction booklet distributed to each attendee during the event, as well as on the event website.
Tickets are available now through the school office. Spots can be reserved by calling 573-756-5147. Tickets are $50 per person and include a personal bid number, appetizers, dinner, dessert and beverages.
Everyone is encouraged to visit the school's website at www.stpaulgiants.com, for more information about the school and how the auction benefits its students. You may also contact auction Chair Heather Garner for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.