A concert recognizing the celebration of a restored 70-year-old Kilgan pipe organ will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, 608 E. Columbia St.
The organ is 70 years old. It was purchased in 1947 and installed in 1949.
A reception will be held following the concert with appetizers and fellowship. The event is free and open to the community.
"Our organist, [Jim] Schifferdecker had started collecting money to renovate the organ," said Leslie Jones, a member of the Organ Repair Committee. "After he died, one of his memorials was to the organ renewal, and so that got us thinking. Then my father passed away in February and so, we also did the memorials to the organ. That got us started again to really get the funds going.
"We've not ever had one fundraiser and we raised $164,000 over a period of six years, just from memorials. Some people would give $5 a week. It was really interesting. They took the console that used to be in the middle of the balcony and he'd look in the mirror, but when I helped to redo the balcony up here, we moved it to the side, so the organist could see better.
"When they redid the console, the insides were taken out of it and then it was taken to St. Louis. Brueckmann Pipe Organ Services in St. Charles, Missouri did the work. Gerald Brueckmann is actually going to come speak a little bit at our pipe organ concert."
Asked how the church obtained the organ, Jones said, "In 1947, a family donated this organ and they donated another organ to the Presbyterian Church here in Farmington. Our church added a few more bells and whistles, but we didn't have a balcony here and no place for the pipes. So, it took two years to build the balcony."
Along with Jones, the other members of the Organ Repair Committee are Chairperson Joanne Henderson, Mariam Schifferdecker Sutherland and Ann Mell, the church's current organist.
"We contemplated, 'Do we buy an electronic organ or do we restore this one?' It probably doubled the value of the organ now, so that's quite nice. The organ sounds completely different. It's a much fuller sound. Of course when there's more people in the audience, it changes the sound completely. We're just really excited."
Three guest organists will be performing at the concert.
• Dr. William Sullivan, a native of St. Louis, holds bachelor's and master's degrees from Washington University and earned his doctorate from the Indiana University School of Music. While attending school in Indiana, Sullivan studied with Robert Rayfield and Oswald Ragatz.
He has a uniquely diverse background, having worked with the St. Louis Symphony and Ken Hensley of the '60s rock band Uriah Heep. An active church musician since his late teens, Sullivan has also chalked up credits as a studio musician, conductor, arranger and editor. He has also worked extensively in musical theater on- and off-stage, taught at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary and continues to serve as organist at the historic Laclede Groves Chapel.
Sullivan is a nationally-accredited associate of the American Guild of Organists and an active member of the American Theater Organ Society. He has performed extensively in both classical and not-so-classical idioms and has been a regular on the the Third Baptist Church (St. Louis) noontime concert series, Friday Pipes, since its inception.
• Shawn Portell has been a full-time church musician for the past 30 years and is currently serving as director of music ministries/senior organist at Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, where he has served since 1995.
Portell is artistic director and founder of the church's "Music in a Great Place" series. Now in its 23rd season, the series has presented hundreds of solo musicians, ensembles, choruses, handbell choirs, dancers, artists and actors in unique worship services and concerts with artists representing talent locally, nationally and internationally.
In addition, Portell was recently appointed music director of the St. Louis Metro Singers in June 2018. One of the oldest community choruses in St. Louis, the choir boasts 80 singers and performs 10-12 concerts each year.
As a solo performer, Portell's instrument of profession is the pipe organ. A church organist from the age of 13, he holds a bachelor's degree in organ performance, a bachelor's degree in vocal music education from Southeast Missouri State University and a master's degree in organ performance from the Glenn Korff School of Music and the Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Portell plays the four manual, 96-rank Gress-Miles pipe organ weekly at Webster Groves Presbyterian and has held concerts throughout the Midwest and eastern United States. He made his European debut at St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
• Stephen Hente was born in St. Louis and is the third child from a family of five. He is the first in his family to be musically talented. He said he knew he had the music in him, but it took a few instruments to discover the right one. In early grade school, he tried the guitar, but gave up after sitting on it like a horse and breaking it. In fourth grade, his parents rented a trumpet, but it was returned to the store because he didn't practice.
At the age of 9, after walking past a music store and hearing an organ, his family purchased one, along with free lessons for six months. Hente's talent was discovered right away. The little organ was too small and after six months he starting taking pipe organ lessons.
Almost immediately, Hente was playing in church. Hard work, dedication and many hours of practice has led to his success as an accomplished organist, pianist and composer. He has five children and lives in Farmington with his wife Candy.
