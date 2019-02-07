Jacob Musgrove wears many "hats."
He is a father, husband, school resource officer, cop and a U.S. Navy second class petty officer.
Musgrove has been in the Navy Reserve for 11 years. As he prepares for deployment in May, those who see him every day are preparing themselves for the long year apart.
Musgrove and his family live in Farmington but as a school resource officer (SRO) in the Fredericktown School District, he has made Fredericktown his second home.
Staff of the school district have countless stories of Musgrove helping students at lunch time, playing with them at recess and even jumping in to sing a song or bust out some dance moves.
"Officer Musgrove is one of the most outstanding SROs we have," Fredericktown Mayor Kelly Korokis said. "I have personally been blessed to work with him at the intermediate school and am especially grateful for his help during third grade lunch duty."
Korokis said she would even ask Police Chief Eric Hovis not to schedule meetings during that time so she would have Musgrove around to help.
"He has such an amazing rapport with the students and they look up to him," Korokis said. "The way he interacts with students, you know he genuinely cares about them and their safety is his number one priority. He is a great example of how all SROs should be."
Superintendent Brett Reutzel said the district is very fortunate to have Musgrove as part of its team.
"We wish him the best on his deployment," Reutzel said. "We know how difficult this is for him and his family and we appreciate his service to our country. We look forward to his safe return to his family and to our district."
Musgrove said he chose to work in Fredericktown because he loves the small community and the people are kind.
During Musgrove's first deployment in December 2012, his wife Kate was 9 months pregnant with their son Asher. Kate said he was fortunate to be able to come home on leave over Christmas and Asher was welcomed into the world Dec. 28.
"We saw him two more times before he went overseas, and then didn't see him again until October of 2013," Kate said. "This time, he will be doing his training in California. We have a family vacation planned to Gulf Shores for July that was planned before we knew about this deployment. We are hopeful that he will be able to have some leave time and join us."
Kate said Jacob has been in the Navy since before they were together and it has always been a part of their relationship.
"When we first started dating in 2009, he had just got back from doing training in Guam," Kate said. "He is currently nominated for Junior Sailor of the Year. I'm sure he probably didn't mention that."
Kate said her husband does anything he can to make things a little easier while he is gone including renewing plates on vehicles, car maintenance and things of that nature. Kate joked saying she will have less laundry.
"Of course we always have to get a will made and a power of attorney, so if anything legal arises while he is gone I can sign on behalf of both of us," Kate said.
Musgrove said he should have internet access wherever he goes and will be able to stay in touch with the family as much as he can.
Kate is not the only one preparing for Jacob's departure, Hovis and the school district are planning on adding a fourth resource officer.
Hovis said the timing is really good because the department was already planning to add the fourth SRO and he will just fill in for Musgrove until he returns making it a smooth transition.
“His Navy training, he is a mechanic, has just put him leaps and bounds above others when it comes to our vehicle maintenance,” Hovis said. “He is so detail-oriented and saves us money. He has it set up the way he does it in the military and it is just a well-oiled machine.”
Hovis said every officer has two goals, a primary goal to protect and serve and then a secondary goal, which for Musgrove is vehicle maintenance.
“He is successful in everything he does,” Hovis said. “He has a good attitude anywhere he goes. I have always been told that attitudes are contagious and you want to catch what he’s got. You can’t help but laugh and be happy when he is around. He’s got that goofy laugh.”
Hovis said Musgrove is a team player and is always willing to help no matter how small the task is.
“He will open the little kids' milks and help the cooks wrap silverware or take out trash,” Hovis said. “He’s not above it. We aren’t misusing his skill set. He just has a servant's heart and he’s a team player.”
Hovis said when choosing an SRO, he has to think about how the officer will react with the children and their personalities.
“I think that Jacob realizes how important his male role is at the school serving and protecting but also how important his role is to these kids and to be an example to them for how they should act and how they should treat others and live life,” Hovis said. “He represents us well. He’s fun to be around and the kids love him.”
Fredericktown Elementary Principal Joe Clauser and Fredericktown Intermediate Principal Nickey Reuztel could not agree more with Hovis.
“Officer Musgrove has been a great influence on our students,” Clauser said. “He provides a positive experience for them with law enforcement. We appreciate the support he provides to our school and will miss his kind smile while he is gone."
"Officer Musgrove does a wonderful job with our students,” Nickey Reutzel said. “He takes pride in providing a safe environment for our school community. He is a positive role model and builds strong relationships with our students.”
Assistant Superintendent Shannon Henson said Musgrove has been active in improving the overall school safety and has built positive relationships with staff and students.
“We really enjoy having Officer Musgrove in our school district,” Henson said. “We thank him for his service to our country and hope he stays safe during his deployment.”
While the school and students will miss having Musgrove in their hallways, two kids in particular are going to miss him the most. Asher, 6, and Cora, 3, think the world of their dad and even though they are young they are sure to notice his absence.
Musgrove said he does not think they are old enough to understand yet, but that Asher will be the man of the house when he is gone.
“We are very lucky to have both our moms close and they help tremendously with our kids when Jake is gone,” Kate said. “The biggest thing is having a good support system.”
As a nurse, Kate works 12-hour shifts and says having family around brings her comfort knowing the kids are with someone who loves them like their own.
Plans have been made and preparations are being completed but nobody is ready to see him go.
“It is a great pleasure to work with Officer Jacob Musgrove,” Police Clerk Erica Johnson said. “He is one of those kinds of people that you feel like you’ve known for years when it has only been a short time. I am definitely going to miss him while he’s gone, but I’m also so proud of him for serving our nation."
